Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor
The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
117-year-old SF North Beach bar Savoy Tivoli to finally reopen
The former Beat hangout is poised to make a comeback.
Tech cutbacks, slow recovery concern San Jose restaurant owner
SAN JOSE – As a growing number of Silicon Valley companies cut back and announce layoffs, a South Bay restaurant owner is worried about the ripple effects.Randy Musterer is not the kind of boss who's afraid to roll up his sleeves. On Thursday, he jumped behind the sushi counter to make up something fresh."This is just one of our specialty rolls. Some spicy tuna in there," Musterer said.As the owner of Sushi Confidential, he's looking beyond the production line to the bottom line and sees some clouds ahead: slowdowns, cutbacks and layoffs in the larger Silicon Valley economy that could...
Buzzy Santa Cruz pop-up Holey Roller Bagels finds a brick-and-mortar home at new SF restaurant The Laundromat
The restaurant sold 3,000 bagels in its first weekend.
San Mateo Japanese American cultural center to be razed for mixed-use development
SAN MATEO -- New development often plays a big role in helping revitalize downtown areas. But with it comes change, which doesn't always come easy. Wesley Taoka will soon walk out the door of the San Mateo Japanese American Community Center (SMJACC) and will lock the gate, for the final time. The SMJACC, located at 415 S. Claremont St., is on a block that will be demolished to make way for the proposed "Block 20" mixed-use development, one of the latest projects to redevelop downtown San Mateo. "Anybody will have concerns about any change," Taoka said. Over the last 50...
Original Joe’s Expanding to the East Bay
The Union Street fixture known for dishing out "traditional, old-school Italian entrees, steaks, and seafood" is planning to open a new location.
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study
(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
An eight-car garage and an indoor ice hockey rink: A look inside Silicon Valley’s luxury homes
Even with the market cooldown, demand for homes priced at $5M and up remains steady. During a year that has seen a residential real estate market cool-down thanks to rising interest rates and other economic and political factors, the Midpeninsula’s luxury home market has not been immune from its effects.
22 people displaced when Tesla, Prius crash into San Francisco home
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a trauma center after two cars crashed into a home in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials said.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street at approximately 4.25 p.m.
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
SFGate
Bart Track Upgrades Taking Place Saturday Between Pleasant Hill And Concord Stations
BART riders traveling between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations Saturday will need to transfer to a free bus as crews work on extensive track upgrades. Riders should expect delays of 20 to 25 minutes on their trips, according to BART officials. For more information, visit www.bart.gov. Copyright © 2022...
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
1 Person Killed In A Two-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue at around 4 p.m. The officials reported that a motorcycle had been struck by a sports-utility vehicle.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 1