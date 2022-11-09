ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
Tech cutbacks, slow recovery concern San Jose restaurant owner

SAN JOSE – As a growing number of Silicon Valley companies cut back and announce layoffs, a South Bay restaurant owner is worried about the ripple effects.Randy Musterer is not the kind of boss who's afraid to roll up his sleeves. On Thursday, he jumped behind the sushi counter to make up something fresh."This is just one of our specialty rolls.  Some spicy tuna in there," Musterer said.As the owner of Sushi Confidential, he's looking beyond the production line to the bottom line and sees some clouds ahead: slowdowns, cutbacks and layoffs in the larger Silicon Valley economy that could...
San Mateo Japanese American cultural center to be razed for mixed-use development

SAN MATEO -- New development often plays a big role in helping revitalize downtown areas. But with it comes change, which doesn't always come easy. Wesley Taoka will soon walk out the door of the San Mateo Japanese American Community Center (SMJACC) and will lock the gate, for the final time. The SMJACC, located at 415 S. Claremont St., is on a block that will be demolished to make way for the proposed "Block 20" mixed-use development, one of the latest projects to redevelop downtown San Mateo. "Anybody will have concerns about any change," Taoka said. Over the last 50...
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study

(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
