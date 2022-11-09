Read full article on original website
Related
California election results: House races swinging toward Democrats
In four of the five races that saw updates Wednesday, the Democrats slightly improved their margins.
Election 2022: Ruiz maintains lead in House District 50 race
Incumbent Rep. Ruiz has 51.1% of the vote, while challenger Amelia Salvador has 48.7%. Incumbent Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, is leading the race for House District 50, centered in Gresham. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Ruiz leads with 51.1% of votes, while challenger Amelia Salvador trails with 48.7%...
SFGate
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
NBC News
California Governor Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
Live 2022 midterm election results: Balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House
Will Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate? What about the U.S. House? Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Nevada governor election called for Joe Lombardo, Associated Press says
Nevada 2022 elections: Who is Joe Lombardo? Who is Steve Sisolak? Who won the Nevada 2022 governor election?
Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?
Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
Live Pennsylvania election results: U.S. Senate, governor’s race, House winners in 2022 mid-term elections
Here are the unofficial results of the Pennsylvania governor’s race and the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, along with the House race between Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022
Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state.
Josh Harder holds large lead over Tom Patti in race for 9th Congressional District seat
U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, a Democrat, was well ahead of his Republican opponent Tom Patti in Tuesday’s election for a seat in Congress to represent most of San Joaquin County, according to the county’s unofficial election results. Harder, who represented California’s 10th Congressional District prior to redistricting related...
Seven high-profile races where voters are still waiting on results
Election Day has passed, but many voters are still waiting to see who will win a number of high-profile races. Control of both the House and Senate remains up for grabs, and election officials in critical counties in uncalled races have indicated vote counting will continue throughout the week. As results keep trickling in, here’s…
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big
Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
Tracker: Where are the remaining votes in key Senate midterm races?
NBC News is tracking the votes remaining in states with key Senate races on election night. Use this page to see which counties in key states have the most ballots yet to be counted, along with which party is currently leading in that county. These graphics will be updated frequently until the races have been called.
Column: It wasn't quite a victory party. But Robert Luna is ready to be sheriff
The sheriff's race has drawn national attention, pitting the voluble Villanueva against the staid Luna. Yet the vibe at Luna's party reminded me of the quinceañeras I have attended at The Grand.
NBC Los Angeles
California's Robert Garcia Heading to DC as First LGBTQ Immigrant to Serve in US Congress
Robert Garcia, the Democratic mayor of Long Beach, California, is heading to Washington, D.C., as the first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in U.S. Congress. Garcia defeated Republican challenger John Briscoe on Tuesday for California's 42nd Congressional district, NBC News reports. Born in Peru, his mother immigrated with him to the...
SFGate
In red California, election deniers rant about fraud and promise they won't go away
REDDING, Calif. — A cold rain poured outside as Patty Plumb stood before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Election Day and — with a warm smile and a chipper voice — warned that the local voting system is rigged. Plumb had conducted a "citizen's audit"...
The top California races to watch in Tuesday’s election
The race for the governor’s office as well as the race for the United States Senate are both considered to be easy wins in deep blue California, but that doesn’t mean all of the other races are foregone conclusions. Here’s a list of the races to watch in Tuesday’s general election: Los Angeles Mayor The […]
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Comments / 0