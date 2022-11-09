Read full article on original website
The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million
Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion. Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in...
A ‘Lilo & Stitch’ tour of the Hawaii island that inspired Disney's film
Experiment 626 picked an ideal place to land.
Grassroots group wants to buy Hawaii's famous Coco Palms
A group of community leaders on the Hawaii island of Kauai wants to stop redevelopment of the decaying Coco Palms Resort in Wailua.
American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says
Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel." In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'
The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast
The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
10 Places Where People Won’t Be Able To Afford Retirement
According to the Tax Foundation, the real value of $100 is more like $117 in Arkansas and around $116 in Mississippi and Alabama. Those states are not alone. Throughout the South, Appalachia, the...
I've been to all 50 US states. Here are 10 things that surprised me most about traveling through the entire country.
As someone who's been to every single state in the US, I've learned what makes each one special — from their local cultures to their unique cuisines.
'I Built a Home in a Cave, Now I Rent It Out For Thousands'
When I was 17, I was kicked out of high school and moved to Moab, a mining town in Utah. At the time, the town had 5,000 people living in it. It was then that I began to mine. I worked my way through college working at seven different mines. In 1980, a few years after graduating college, I bought 40 acres of land near Boulder, Utah. It was always my dream to mine a cave in the wilderness, away from the city. I bought it for $25,000, and a lot of my friends thought that it was a foolish decision because the land had nothing on it.
Five California Locations Rank As 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S
Timeout listed the best places in the entire country to spend the season.
See inside Pallet's factory building prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to house homeless people in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles
If factories and production lines can mass produce everyday items like smartphones and cars, why can't they be used to rapidly build housing?. That's what Washington state-based Pallet — which specializes in building prefab tiny homes — realized in 2016. But instead of producing the typical luxury tiny...
Looking for Laid-Back Vacation Vibes or Adventures of a Lifetime? Kauai Has It All
From where to stay on Kauai to what to do on Kauai with kids—this off-the-beaten path destination is an easy-going vacation spot that is great for families and multi-generational stays seeking laid-back vacation vibes or adventures of a lifetime. So you’ve decided to take a trip to Hawaii! Of...
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
A woman was found dead in Yosemite. Now she's been linked to a cult and a serial killer.
The grisly cold case involves a famed serial killer and a fugitive cult leader.
Amazon has hot deals on space heaters for cold winter days ahead
No fireplace, no problem.
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?
The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile. Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
35 Best Cities To Retire on $3,000 per Month
Are you considering joining the approximately 47 million Americans who are retired? You're not alone. That's approximately 14% of the U.S. population that has closed the door on the working...
Bay Area restaurants Hi Felicia, Itria and more added to Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants earned recognition from the Michelin Guide.
