Hawaii State

American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says

Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel."   In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast

The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
'I Built a Home in a Cave, Now I Rent It Out For Thousands'

When I was 17, I was kicked out of high school and moved to Moab, a mining town in Utah. At the time, the town had 5,000 people living in it. It was then that I began to mine. I worked my way through college working at seven different mines. In 1980, a few years after graduating college, I bought 40 acres of land near Boulder, Utah. It was always my dream to mine a cave in the wilderness, away from the city. I bought it for $25,000, and a lot of my friends thought that it was a foolish decision because the land had nothing on it.
See inside Pallet's factory building prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to house homeless people in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles

If factories and production lines can mass produce everyday items like smartphones and cars, why can't they be used to rapidly build housing?. That's what Washington state-based Pallet — which specializes in building prefab tiny homes — realized in 2016. But instead of producing the typical luxury tiny...
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?

The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile.  Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

