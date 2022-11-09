Read full article on original website
Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
Who Really Won and Lost the Biggest Trades of the NFL Offseason?
Not too long ago, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was widely viewed as one of the sharpest team-builders in the NFL. Indy didn’t have any major accomplishments to show for it, but Ballard had successfully put together some sustainable, competitive rosters as the franchise went from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan at quarterback. Ballard did this by hoarding draft picks and salary cap space, and mostly avoiding high-risk deals that could have elevated the Colts to legitimate contention.
No. 2 Ohio State crushes Indiana; RB Miyan Williams injured
C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns and Miyan Williams ran for 147 yards before becoming the latest running back casualty
Michigan State football gets big performances on offense in 27-21 win over Rutgers
EAST LANSING – It was far from pretty. In fact, it looked more like a Big Ten football game from the days of yore, back when the league actually had only 10 teams. Michigan State football once again used its developing run game and Payton Thorne’s big plays Saturday to defeat Rutgers, 27-21, and pull within a win of bowl eligibility. ...
Intro to the 2023 NBA Draft, Wings Galore, and Favorite College Prospects
Introducing The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show with Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann! They’ll get together every week to keep you up to date on all the top NBA prospects, including Victor Wembanyama. They discuss what to expect from the show before diving into what makes Wembanyama such a unique prospect and detailing the experience of watching him live (01:50). With Wembanyama locked in as the top prospect, they debate whether Scoot Henderson is locked in as the no. 2, and discuss the Thompson twins in Overtime Elite (17:32). Also, the introduction of the My Guys college draft, in which KOC and Kyle draft their five-man lineup of college players to watch entering the season (28:53).
The Ringer Staff’s 2022 NFL Midseason Playoff Predictions
We’re now officially nine weeks into the NFL season, and we know considerably more about the league than when we tried this exercise in the preseason. The Chiefs once again look like the Chiefs, Geno Smith and the Seahawks are shocking the league, and new superpowers have emerged in the NFC. So with a half-season of knowledge under our belts, here are the Ringer staff’s midseason NFL playoff predictions.
Reactions to the Commanders and Colts’ Bad Week
Kevin is joined by Bryan Curtis to talk through this week’s biggest news stories surrounding the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders (0:20). They also predict what Tom Brady’s and Aaron Rodgers’s media careers will look like (18:27). Then, they discuss this weekend’s Texas-TCU matchup and college football nostalgia (25:48).
