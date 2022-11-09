Introducing The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show with Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann! They’ll get together every week to keep you up to date on all the top NBA prospects, including Victor Wembanyama. They discuss what to expect from the show before diving into what makes Wembanyama such a unique prospect and detailing the experience of watching him live (01:50). With Wembanyama locked in as the top prospect, they debate whether Scoot Henderson is locked in as the no. 2, and discuss the Thompson twins in Overtime Elite (17:32). Also, the introduction of the My Guys college draft, in which KOC and Kyle draft their five-man lineup of college players to watch entering the season (28:53).

