Braham High School theater presents Once Upon a Mattress

Braham Area High School’s theatre department will present Once Upon A Mattress over the next two weekends.

The musical, which is a parody of the classic tale The Princess and the Pea, will be presented Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 18-20 in the theater (Room C100) of the high school.

Ally Floding will play the role of Princess Winnifred, which was played by Carol Burnett during the show’s original run, while Brett Lund will serve as the Wizard, Luke Mortland will be Prince Dauntless, and Ava Johnson is Queen Aggravain.

“I feel that this show was a good fit for a small school like ours,” said director Bryan Johnson, who is directing the performance. “The actors we have on stage have taken to the various roles very well.

“We have a small cast of actors on stage — and many ‘rookie’ seventh graders — that are really stepping up and creating fun, interesting characters. We also have an amazing set, with two turntables that move to change our scenes.”

The performances on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19, will start at 7 p.m.; the Sunday, Nov. 13 and 20 performances will begin at 2 p.m.

Advance tickets are available at our.show/bahs-mattress for $6 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets also can be purchased at the door for $8 for adults and $7 for students/seniors.