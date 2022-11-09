ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008

Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008.
Bengals players to watch in the second half of the 2022 season

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals need some players to step up in the coming weeks if they want to survive a brutal second-half schedule and make the postseason. They face five division leaders — Buffalo (AFC East), Tennessee (AFC South), Kansas City (AFC West), Tampa Bay (NFC South) and Baltimore (AFC North) — as well as a New England team very much in the playoff hunt.
