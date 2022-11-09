Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Browns Rule Out Two Starters Against Dolphins
Cleveland Browns will be without tight end David Njoku and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in week 10 action.
UC Missing Pair of Players Against Cleveland State
Cincinnati takes on Cleveland State at 8 p.m. ET.
Bengals sound hopeful about DJ Reader's post-bye return
It doesn’t seem to get a ton of attention nationally, but the Cincinnati Bengals have been missing one of the best interior defenders in the NFL for a handful of games now with DJ Reader out. But the Bengals sound hopeful Reader is close to a return after this...
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov 6, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008
Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008.
WMTW
Bengals wide receiver surprises group by paying for their birthday dinner
A group of people got a special surprise after a fan-favorite Cincinnati Bengals player paid for their birthday dinner. Mackenzie Poor said she was working at Nasu Japanese Steakhouse in Newport, Kentucky, when a group of people came in for a birthday celebration. Poor had been serving them and said...
Bengals players to watch in the second half of the 2022 season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals need some players to step up in the coming weeks if they want to survive a brutal second-half schedule and make the postseason. They face five division leaders — Buffalo (AFC East), Tennessee (AFC South), Kansas City (AFC West), Tampa Bay (NFC South) and Baltimore (AFC North) — as well as a New England team very much in the playoff hunt.
atozsports.com
NFL insider thinks one of the Bengals’ rivals could be best fit for coveted free agent
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler thinks one of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ biggest rivals could be the best fit for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Fowler thinks the Baltimore Ravens, despite not being a pass first team, could be a good fit for OBJ. From ESPN:. Beckham is...
Watch: Bengals Player Outtakes and Hijinks
Kick back during the bye and enjoy the fun.
ESPN Analyst on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay: "They Look Old and Slow"
Not the first time Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been put out to pasture while still playing, but are the analysts right this time?
Saints X-Factors vs Steelers
Predicting the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Says He's Playing Against Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their reigning DPOY back against the Saints.
Watch: Desmond Ridder, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Pump Up Nippert Crowd Before ECU Game
Two of the best players in UC history showed out for 'Nipp at Night.'
Setting the Stage for the Week 10 Dolphins-Browns Matchup
Breaking down all the details for the Miami-Cleveland game at Hard Rock Stadium
Report: Key Steelers Defender Returning From Injury
The Bengals face the Steelers next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Podcast: Corey Kiner Phased Out? Plus, ECU's Top Weapon and Cleveland State Preview
The busiest month of the year for UC sports is upon us.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, David Njoku ruled OUT vs. Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns will be without two of their key contributors when they take on the potent Miami Dolphins this Sunday. The Browns have ruled out both linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku today as they continue to work through injuries. This will mean Sione Takitaki will get...
Browns Missing Three Starters at Wednesday Practice Before Dolphins Game
The Cleveland Browns are practicing without some key players on Wednesday with just a couple days left before they leave for Miami.
Watch: Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star Guard Jizzle James
The Florida-native officially signed to play for the Bearcats on Wednesday.
