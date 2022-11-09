Read full article on original website
How Does a Self-Cleaning Oven Work?
A self-cleaning oven sounds like a wonderful feature, but do you know how to use it?. Self-cleaning ovens are known for their ability to break down layers of gunked-on food without the use of cleaners or scrubbing. But since they reach such high heat, many homeowners are nervous to try this feature.
How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet After Each Use
Cleaning a cast iron skillet can feel intimidating. After all, the typical cleaning instructions tell you what not to do instead of how to clean. But the truth is, caring for cast iron is a simple job. Giving your skillet a quick wash after cooking will keep it rust-free and lasting for years.
How To Clean Hardwood Floors
Hardwood floors add value and natural beauty to any space. Discover how to clean hardwood floors in the easiest way: mopping. While hardwood floors are beautiful on their own, clean wood floors are exceptional. Here is a super simple, budget-friendly guide, on how to clean hardwood floors that take just...
Break Your Paper Towel Habit with This $17 Cleaning Tool
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when I’m tempted by the convenience of a paper towel, I do my best to use them sparingly. Instead, I opt for Swedish dishcloths, a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative, made of cellulose and cotton. There are lots of options out there, and nearly all of them are absorbent, durable, and dishwasher-safe — but Cloud Paper Swish Cloths are my new favorite.
Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains?
For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
How to Clean Chrome in Your Bathroom and Kitchen
Chrome fixtures have a beautiful shine when they’re clean, making your bathroom and kitchen glisten. But chrome is also prone to showing fingerprints and water spots if not cared for properly. If you’ve ever seen a chrome fixture that looks splotchy and corroded, it’s probably been cleaned with the wrong product—when it comes to chrome, just say no to bleach! Here’s how to clean chrome so every chrome fixture in your house sparkles.
How to Refurbish a Vintage Cast-Iron Skillet
Among collectors, conversations about cast iron have a way of getting sentimental, and often land in the same place: the quality of craftsmanship. “Cast-iron pans used to be made by hand,” says Mary Theisen, an enthusiast-turned-businesswoman who travels the country in search of rare and collectible cookware. In 2012, Thiesen founded a site called The Pan Handler, which sells her refurbished cast-iron discoveries for upwards of $1,000 or more. (Trophy pieces of cookware can go for more than $20,000.) “Vintage pans are going to be lighter,” Theisen adds. “They have thinner walls. The cooking surfaces on most modern-day pans aren’t as finely polished.”
DIY Carpet Cleaner Powder
If you’ve run out of your favorite carpet cleaner powder, don’t worry – you can make your own. Making a DIY carpet cleaner powder couldn’t be easier. You only need one or two ingredients, which you probably have on hand at home. You can use this powder to absorb foul odors and excess moisture and to create a custom scent for your home.
The 12 Best Glass Cleaners of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. With just one look around your home, you’ll probably notice all types of glass. You're going to need one of the best glass cleaners of 2022. Whether it's mirrors, windows, tabletops, or your television (to name a few items), there is tons of glass to clean. But unlike other surfaces, cleaning glass can be challenging.
Shark mop comparison: Which steam mop is better at cleaning and sanitizing your home’s hard floors?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shark S5003 Genius Pocket Mop vs. Shark S3501 Pocket Mop. Hard floors are both functional and beautiful, so it's no surprise they're popular. They also aren’t difficult to clean. However, the right tool can simplify this task further. A steam mop is a must for anyone who has hard floors in their home.
DIY deodorizers and cleaners
DIY deodorizer and cleaners for household cleaning/Gin Lee. DIY deodorizers and cleaners for household cleaning. If you have pets, more than likely you also have pet odors lurking around inside your home. These DIY deodorizers and cleaners can be used to deodorize floors, walls, pet kennels, bathrooms, kitchens, and more. I even use them to clean up spilt baked on grease. They work great and don't cost much to make.
Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Bleach To Clean Stainless Steel
Stainless steel is a popular choice for kitchens and bathrooms. It's durable, sleek, resistant to high temperatures, and easy to clean — at least, that's according to the Australian Stainless Steel Development Association. But, if you own stainless steel appliances, you might disagree that the material is stainless — or even easy to clean. Fingerprints and smudges seem to pop up out of nowhere, meaning the neat freaks among us are in constant cleaning mode.
How to Wash Bath Mats and Rugs
You might be surprised to hear that it’s recommended bath mats be washed weekly. Since they are designed to absorb moisture, they can be a potential hotbed for bacteria, especially in warmer climates where it’s more difficult for a mat to completely dry out between use. If you live in a dry climate, you can probably push it to every two weeks, as long as you don’t see or smell signs of mildew.
Best robot mop 2022 for automatic cleaning of hard floors
Robot mopping is still in its infancy but already the best mops are starting to blur with their robo vac cousins. More and more brands have started producing hybrid robot mop vacs that mop using a wet pad mounted to the base. Hybrid vac-cum-mopping bots are perfect for homes with a lot of hard flooring but some of them aren’t especially useful if there are also rugs scattered about, but more on that below.
I’m a Muji Cleaning System Convert
A couple weekends ago, I finally got around to doing a chore I hate: cleaning mildew off of my bathroom walls. I could think of a million good reasons to put it off — it’s messy and annoying, my landlord should just repaint the walls, I didn’t know which cleaning products would work best. But a trip to Muji had removed the biggest obstacle — not having the right tools. I’d bought a square-edge scrub brush to add to my arsenal of products from the brand’s cleaning system, and after I mixed up a white-vinegar solution to tackle the mildew, scrubbing the stains from the corners of my walls was straightforward — I clicked the brush head onto a long wooden pole and got to work.
Memory Foam Pillows, Affordable Cutlery, and More Hidden Gems from Ikea
Ikea is known for being a treasure trove of furniture and storage solutions, but there are far more unique items to find at this retailer. Rather than walking the store and searching out these hidden gems, we’ve highlighted them all here for you. Including everything from an eye-catching desk lamp to bedding that will help you to sleep cool, these items are must-haves for your home.
The Secret To Better Mashed Potatoes, How To Prevent White Gunk On Salmon, And 23 More Holiday Cooking Tips You Should Know About
"It's the secret to better mashed potatoes, extra-tender pancakes, and easy 3-ingredient frosting."
How To Keep Your Sponges Clean
Shockingly, your everyday sponge can be one of the germiest spots in your house. Follow these tips to keep your sponges clean and eliminate odors and bacteria.
