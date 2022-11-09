Richmond progressive Martinez wins mayor’s office; Butt, Robinson and Bana join council

Read full article on original website
Ramachandran declares victory in race for Sheng Thao’s District 4 Oakland council seat
Janani Ramachandran declared victory Thursday in the race for the District 4 seat on the Oakland City Council. Current District 4 councilmember and council president pro tem Sheng Thao must give up her seat because she chose to run for mayor. Unofficial results last updated Thursday afternoon show Ramachandran with...
Pittsburg council newcomers Adams, Lopez join incumbent Scales-Preston on board
Pittsburg will have a new look on the City Council for at least the next couple of years. With Mayor Holland White and Councilmember Merl Craft both deciding not to run again, only incumbent Vice Mayor Shanelle Scales-Preston won re-election Tuesday night, with 26.4 percent of the vote. Joining her...
Walnut Creek: Incumbents Francois and Silva re-elected to City Council by wide margins
Walnut Creek residents apparently like their city council, re-electing Mayor Matt Francois and Councilmember Cindy Silva by wide margins Tuesday. Francois, a land-use lawyer who has been on the council since 2018, finished first with 36.6 percent of the vote. Silva, who was first elected in 2006 and served as mayor three times, was re-elected with 33.4 percent.
DeLaney looks headed for Martinez mayoral win; Howard and McKillop lead council races
Martinez Vice Mayor Lara DeLaney is poised to replace longtime Mayor Rob Schroder on the City Council, edging out council colleague Brianne Zorn in Tuesday’s election. DeLaney — also a senior deputy administrator for Contra Costa County — took 24.6 percent of the vote, to Zorn’s 22.4 percent, according to unofficial election results from the Contra Costa County Registrar of Voters.
vallejosun.com
Palmares holds 43-vote lead over Cayangyang for District 4 Vallejo City Council seat
VALLEJO – Planning Commissioner Charles Palmares continues to hold a slim 43 vote lead over former school board Trustee Ruscal Cayangyang as both men vie to represent the new District 4 on the Vallejo City Council. The Solano County Registrar of Voters, which released an updated vote tally on...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayor's race: no winner declared yet
The next mayor of Oakland will likely be decided by next week. Oakland - New numbers from the election were released late Thursday that showed the race for Oakland mayor remains tight. Council member Loren Taylor maintained his lead over fellow Council member Sheng Thao. After nine rounds of voting...
calmatters.network
Election: Wiley holds lead but Price inches closer as district attorney's race still too close to call
Longtime county prosecutor Terry Wiley continues to narrowly lead the election for Alameda County district attorney, but civil rights attorney Pamela Price has taken to Twitter to say there is still time for her to make a comeback from second place. “As we expected, my opponent’s percentage lead is dwindling...
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
Tam leads Kaplan in bid to fill District 3 seat on Alameda County Board of Supervisors
Former Alameda Vice Mayor Lena Tam was leading Tuesday night in the race to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by the late Wilma Chan, according to final unofficial results. In the two-candidate race, Tam had just over 55 percent of the vote compared to Oakland Vice...
Dorsey tops Mahogany in ranked-choice results to keep SF Board of Supervisors seat
Matt Dorsey appears to have kept his seat to represent District 6 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election. As of Wednesday morning, Dorsey had secured about 58 percent of the vote after rounds of ranked-choice voting that eliminated competitors Cherelle Jackson and Billie Cooper. He garnered about 55 percent of first-choice votes.
richmondconfidential.org
Richmond Election 2022, change is coming. Voter: ‘Voting is our only way to put our foot in the door.’
Voters gathered at various polling stations in Richmond on Election Day, despite the rain and wind. When the polls close today, Richmond will have elected a new mayor and determined the direction of the City Council. Mayor Tom Butt is finishing his second term and wrapping up a long career...
Hudson retains San Ramon mayor’s office; Rubio and Armstrong win council elections
Longtime incumbent San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson easily won another term Tuesday, defeating the same two people who finished second and third the last time he ran: Councilmember Sabina Zafar and Dr. Dinesh Govindarao. Hudson, who’s been on the council for 25 years, garnered nearly 53 percent of the vote....
Motts poised for return to Antioch council, pledging to focus on rebuilding city’s image
Joy Motts appears set to return to the Antioch City Council, beating in Tuesday’s election the person who took her seat in 2020, District 1 councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker. With all precincts reporting according to the unofficial election results, Motts finished with 35.32 percent of the vote, just ahead of...
Sonoma County invites residents to review and comment on proposed housing element
Sonoma County residents can now weigh in on the county’s proposed housing plan. In accordance with the state’s “Housing Element Law,” the county’s planning and permitting department is seeking public comment on the update until Dec. 4, according to a release from the department. The...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Councilman Taylor has early lead in Oakland race for mayor
OAKLAND (KPIX) - It was still too early to call Oakland's mayoral race Tuesday night, where a crowded field of 10 candidates were vying to succeed Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who is leaving office. Councilman Loren Taylor was leading the pack in early returns. "Tonight, I am grateful, I am humble, I am hopeful," said Councilman Taylor at his campaign watch party. "The numbers are rolling in as we anticipated, and I expect to see them continue."As of midnight, Taylor had 35 percent of the votes.Down, but not out, that's the mood and the approach at Oakland mayoral candidate...
Scott, Largaespada are top vote-getters in Benicia council race fueled by refinery cash
Though residents gathered in Benicia last week to protest what they saw as oil giant Valero using cash to try and influence the City Council election, if Tuesday’s unofficial election results hold steady, both sides — the Valero-backed and those whom the company was trying to defeat — may get what they want.
Assembly District 15: Mullin holds early lead over Canepa in race to succeed Jackie Speier
California Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Mullin appears to be headed to Congress, holding a sizable lead in the initial results of Tuesday’s election to replace long-time Democratic stalwart Jackie Speier in her District 15 seat representing the Peninsula and parts of San Francisco. Mullin had nearly 58 percent...
Black residents say they want a policy that forbids specific minor traffic stops, and better relations with SFPD
Terry L. Anders recalled one of the many times police pulled him over, telling him that his vehicle resembled a suspicious car involved in gang activity. After a search, they took him to jail, where Anders said he stayed for four to six hours in what police called “a detention, not an arrest.”
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results
In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
LocalNewsMatters.org
