literock973.com
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
literock973.com
Thursday morning closure on Ithaca’s Floral Ave. for crash reconstruction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning road closure in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department’s crash reconstruction team will be working on the 200 and 300 block of Floral Avenue tomorrow. That section of road will be close for the duration of the investigation into a Monday night accident. The section of the road will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
literock973.com
Ithaca to begin clearing leaves off streets
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Crews in Ithaca will start removing leaves off the roads. The Department of Public Works will begin its overnight effort on Sunday. Officials say clearing leaves is crucial for maintaining the stormwater system. Residents are advised to not rake leaves onto the roads. In other...
14850.com
Crash scene on Hector Street complicated as motorhome crashes into IPD vehicle
Police say clearing a crash scene on Route 79 on Ithaca’s west hill Sunday morning was complicated by a motorhome whose driver unsuccessfully tried to navigate around a stopped police car with its emergency lights flashing, and struck both the IPD police car and the curb. According to the...
literock973.com
TCAT to run buses on Veterans’ Day
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT will have buses running tomorrow, which is Veterans’ Day. The schedule remains reduced, so tomorrow TCAT buses will operate under the same schedule changes they’ve been running for the past few weeks. Found out more about route changes and service reductions at TCATBus.com.
literock973.com
City of Ithaca creates homeless coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca city officials have approved funding for a homeless coordinator. The part-time job is set to complement the proposed full-time homeless coordinator in Tompkins County. Alderperson Feebee Brown supports the position. Three council members voted against the position, in efforts to lower next year’s tax...
literock973.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
literock973.com
Lewis: Ithaca’s city manager will make government more efficient
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special meeting of the Ithaca Common Council began Wednesday evening with the first public comments from Acting Mayor Laura Lewis on Tuesday’s passage of the city manager referendum. Leaders will spend much of 2023 searching for Ithaca’s first city manager, with that person...
literock973.com
Ithaca city officials approve 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The City of Ithaca has passed its budget for next year. The total spending comes to about $90.3 million. The tax rate will go up about 0.75 percent. Common Council approved the budget in a nine to one vote. In related news, the Town of...
literock973.com
Student mental health getting more attention in Ithaca City School District
ITHACA. N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Ithaca City School District, Superintendent Luvelle Brown is shining a light on mental health. Brown tells WHCU the mental well-being of students is a priority. Getting students used to being back in classrooms full-time has also been important. Brown adds they’re also partnering...
