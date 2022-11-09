ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
globalspec.com

New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
Gizmodo

How Oil & Gas Funding Distorts Energy Research

Journalists like me often seek out academics for comment and insight on stories related to the energy transition, since these professors have often done in-depth research into various fuel sources and their impacts. The hope is that these sources are relatively unbiased; their loyalty is to the data. But a study published Thursday in Nature Climate Change found that prominent energy policy centers at top-tier universities that are funded by the fossil fuel industry may produce content more favorable to dirty energy than other, similar centers. This is concerning, because it’s not just journalists who seek the council of these academics—it’s policymakers, too.
Reuters

World's dash for natural gas endangers climate goals -report

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Countries scrambling this year to source more natural gas to replace supplies from Russia are risking years of emissions that could thwart climate goals, the research collaboration Climate Action Tracker said on Thursday.
The Hill

Manchin slams Biden for ‘disgusting’ comments about shuttering coal plants

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) slammed President Biden for making “offensive and disgusting” comments about shutting down coal plants at an event in California on Friday. Biden gave remarks at the corporate headquarters of Viasat, a global communications company, to promote the CHIPS and Science Act, which he signed into law in August to provide $50 billion in incentives to the domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.
The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder

ABOUT

The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

 http://www.dailyyonder.com/

