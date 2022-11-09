Weather begins to deteriorate across South Florida as Nicole, forecast to become a hurricane before landfall, nears state

As the dust settled after Tuesday’s election, here is how things shook out in South Florida, as well as in key races throughout the state. In Key Biscayne, Joe Rasco will assume the role of Mayor for the third time. He will be joined on the Village Council by two new Councilmembers – Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez – as well as Ed London, who was voted back to the dais, re-joining sitting Councilmembers Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO