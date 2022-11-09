ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Weather begins to deteriorate across South Florida as Nicole, forecast to become a hurricane before landfall, nears state

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
islandernews.com

Have you seen the endangered Florida Semaphore Cactus plant that reportedly once grew wild on Key Biscayne?

The elusive Florida Semaphore Cactus (Consolea corallicola) is listed as an endangered plant by Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Department. It was called “an extremely rare species,” by the Nature Conservancy. And then there is this observation by conservationists cited in Flora of North America (floranorthamerica.org): “May very...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

For the record: Final vote totals from the election in Key Biscayne, M-D County and key state races

As the dust settled after Tuesday’s election, here is how things shook out in South Florida, as well as in key races throughout the state. In Key Biscayne, Joe Rasco will assume the role of Mayor for the third time. He will be joined on the Village Council by two new Councilmembers – Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez – as well as Ed London, who was voted back to the dais, re-joining sitting Councilmembers Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

