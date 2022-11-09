Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
GOP candidate for Iowa auditor to ask for recount in race separated by 2,600 votes
The Republican candidate in the Iowa auditor race plans to ask for a recount, according to Iowa's News Now CBS affiliate in Des Moines KCCI. Democrat incumbent Rob Sand is leading the race by only 2,614 votes. Sand has 600,090 to Republican Todd Halbur's 597,476. Sand claimed victory on Twitter...
cbs2iowa.com
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
iheart.com
Iowa Auditor Candidate Wants Vote Recount
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Republican challenger in Iowa's State Auditor race wants a statewide recount of votes. Todd Halbur says he's asking for the recount after what he calls errors in the vote count. "Over the course of days we have seen human errors, technical errors, process errors, and...
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
ourquadcities.com
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
KCRG.com
Counties audit two races following Election Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time, all 99 counties in Iowa will now audit the results of two races of one of its ballot boxes. County auditors meet with the Secretary of State’s office each year following Election Day when they are randomly given a precinct to audit. In years past, they would count to make sure the number of ballots adds up and check the results of one race.
KCRG.com
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
timesdelphic.com
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
KCCI.com
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
KCCI.com
Republicans sweep key Iowa races
DES MOINES, Iowa — Onelection night, Republicans won many key races in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats have lost to their Republican challengers. “Well, we are disappointed with the result, and this...
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
KCRG.com
Iowa reaches second highest turnout in state history for midterm election
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the unofficial turnout for the November 2022 general election was the second highest in State history. 2022 saw 1,220,000 Iowans vote. 2018 set the all-time high at 1,329,930. “My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who...
KCRG.com
County Auditors match election results
Iowa scores a school record 115 points in win over Evansville. Xavier takes down North Scott 38-10, will face Lewis Central in championship rematch. The 2020 derecho damaged Marion's old library and destroyed 20 percent of its collection. Anyone with information should call police. Three cases of the virus were...
KCRG.com
Libertarian Party of Iowa earns major party status
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Libertarian Party of Iowa has earned major party status following Tuesday’s midterm elections. It’s the first time in state history a gubernatorial campaign running as an independent, or third party, has reached this status. It comes after Rick Stewart and his running...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Updated: 3 hours ago. That shooting was in the 300 block of...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Republican Zach Nunn ousts Cindy Axne to flip sought-after Iowa district
Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) is projected to be defeated by Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn, flipping a seat that GOP leaders had seen as among their best pickup opportunities of the cycle. The Associated Press called the race at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District includes the heavily Democratic...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
KCRG.com
Linn County late to report election results
All of the proceeds go to the Mercy Auxiliary in support of its projects at the hospital which includes funding sleep sacks for every newborn. Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along Florida's east coast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 early this morning along Florida's...
Comments / 0