Jonsen leads Jensen in close contest to become next Santa Clara County sheriff

Read full article on original website
Related
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. A local measure to fund grants for individual San Francisco public schools was overwhelmingly passed by voters, according to unofficial election results. Proposition G will provide $60 million a year...
Pittsburg council newcomers Adams, Lopez join incumbent Scales-Preston on board
Pittsburg will have a new look on the City Council for at least the next couple of years. With Mayor Holland White and Councilmember Merl Craft both deciding not to run again, only incumbent Vice Mayor Shanelle Scales-Preston won re-election Tuesday night, with 26.4 percent of the vote. Joining her...
Silicon Valley inmates have complex path to early release, lack resources once they’re out
JOSEPH VEJAR DIDN’T believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting...
Ramachandran declares victory in race for Sheng Thao’s District 4 Oakland council seat
Janani Ramachandran declared victory Thursday in the race for the District 4 seat on the Oakland City Council. Current District 4 councilmember and council president pro tem Sheng Thao must give up her seat because she chose to run for mayor. Unofficial results last updated Thursday afternoon show Ramachandran with...
Ding holds 52-48 advantage over Colangelo in contest to join San Joaquin Co. supervisors
Unofficial election results on Wednesday show Steven Ding leading a contest for the District 4 seat on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. Ding currently has 52 percent and Steve Colangelo 48 percent in the Nov. 8 race to replace board chairman Chuck Winn, whose term ends in January.
Tam leads Kaplan in bid to fill District 3 seat on Alameda County Board of Supervisors
Former Alameda Vice Mayor Lena Tam was leading Tuesday night in the race to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by the late Wilma Chan, according to final unofficial results. In the two-candidate race, Tam had just over 55 percent of the vote compared to Oakland Vice...
Motts poised for return to Antioch council, pledging to focus on rebuilding city’s image
Joy Motts appears set to return to the Antioch City Council, beating in Tuesday’s election the person who took her seat in 2020, District 1 councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker. With all precincts reporting according to the unofficial election results, Motts finished with 35.32 percent of the vote, just ahead of...
Drug take back event in San Jose collects more than 200 pounds of medications
More than 200 pounds of medications were collected at the end of last month during the “Crush the Crisis” national opioid take back day at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, hospital officials said. The Oct. 29 event aligned with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take...
Canepa appears headed for victory in race for San Joaquin Co.’s 2nd supervisor district
Stockton City Council member Paul Canepa has the lead against the city’s former vice mayor Elbert Holman Jr. in Tuesday’s election to represent District 2 on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, according to the county’s unofficial election results. Holman and Canepa, both natives of the...
Wilson defeats Ogorchock, two others in Antioch’s realigned City Council District 4
With nearly 35 percent of the vote, incumbent Monica Wilson beat colleague Lori Ogorchock to keep her District 4 seat on the Antioch City Council. District realignment forced Ogorchock over from District 3. She finished second with nearly 31 percent, followed by challengers Shawn Pickett and Sandra White. Ogorchock was...
San Mateo County supervisors take initial step toward creating sheriff oversight panel
For the first time, San Mateo County supervisors publicly discussed possibilities to establish an oversight committee for the county Sheriff’s Office. The County Attorney’s Office and Fixin’ San Mateo County, a local grassroots organization advocating for Sheriff’s Office oversight, gave presentations during the supervisors’ Nov. 1 meeting on the possible models and benefits of oversight, followed by comments from the board and the public.
Incumbents Aliano, Hoffmeister joined by newcomer Nakamura on Concord council
Two of Concord’s three city council incumbents won re-election Tuesday night. While Mayor Dominic Aliano won back his District 3 seat unopposed, District 1 incumbent Laura Hoffmeister fought back two challengers and a September DUI conviction to retake her seat, which she has held since 1997. Former mayor and...
Pleasant Hill’s Carlson leads CoCo District 4 supe race; Shess may get his council seat
Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson is headed to an apparent victory over BART board member Debora Allen in Tuesday’s race for the District 4 seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. With all precincts reporting just before midnight, Carlson had about 55 percent of the votes...
Marin County drug summit to shine light on overdose deaths, raise fentanyl awareness
An upcoming summit in Marin County hopes to increase awareness around deaths by overdose and the dangers of fentanyl. The Marin County Overdose Prevention Summit will take place Nov. 15 and will feature agencies, community members, parents and school leadership “to end preventable overdoses in Marin.”. Overdose deaths in...
Richmond progressive Martinez wins mayor’s office; Butt, Robinson and Bana join council
Richmond Vice Mayor Eduardo Martinez just got promoted. Martinez beat three other candidates — including longtime councilmember Nat Bates — on Tuesday to replace Mayor Tom Butt, who was termed out after 27 years on the City Council. Martinez finished with 36 percent of the vote, beating community...
Hudson retains San Ramon mayor’s office; Rubio and Armstrong win council elections
Longtime incumbent San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson easily won another term Tuesday, defeating the same two people who finished second and third the last time he ran: Councilmember Sabina Zafar and Dr. Dinesh Govindarao. Hudson, who’s been on the council for 25 years, garnered nearly 53 percent of the vote....
Dorsey tops Mahogany in ranked-choice results to keep SF Board of Supervisors seat
Matt Dorsey appears to have kept his seat to represent District 6 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election. As of Wednesday morning, Dorsey had secured about 58 percent of the vote after rounds of ranked-choice voting that eliminated competitors Cherelle Jackson and Billie Cooper. He garnered about 55 percent of first-choice votes.
Loren Taylor leads pack of Oakland mayor hopefuls with ranked-choice results pending
City Councilmember Loren Taylor has the most first-choice votes in the race for Oakland mayor, according to preliminary results released early Wednesday, but results based on the city’s ranked-choice voting system have yet to be tabulated. In ranked-choice voting, the candidate who gets a majority of the votes wins....
Two San Mateo County hotel occupancy tax measures leading by roughly 3-to-1 margin
Two city measures to raise transient occupancy taxes in San Mateo County have gained sizable approval from voters, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election. As of early Wednesday morning, Belmont’s Measure K and Millbrae’s Measure N, which would each increase the existing tax by 2 percent, were both supported by more than 77 percent of voters. Both measures require a simple majority to pass.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Morgan Hill (CA) Approves $7.5M Butterfield Fire Station Plans
Morgan Hill officials recently approved conceptual designs for a new fire station on Butterfield Boulevard—a project they think will be completed by summer of 2024, MorganHillTimes.com reported. The city council at the November 2 meeting voted 5-0 to approve the conceptual design for the Butterfield Fire Station project, which...
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0