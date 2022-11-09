Read full article on original website
Spring Hill announces Veterans' Day service
The public is invited to attend a Veterans Day service in Spring Hill on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Stephens Family, Spring Hill Memorial Park staff and the City of Spring Hill, the service will feature musical guests and guest speaker Brigadier General Kurt Winstead (Ret.).
City of Columbia Christmas Parade
THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COLUMBIA MAIN STREET CORPORATION, HAS ANNOUNCED THE 36TH ANNUAL COLUMBIA MAIN STREET PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022 AT 6:00 PM. THIS NIGHT TIME PARADE KICKS OFF AT 6:00 PM BEGINNING AT THE TROTWOOD/W. 7TH STREET SPLIT AND MARCHES EASTWARD DOWN THE TRADITIONAL PARADE ROUTE INTO DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA, LASTING APPROXIMATELY 1 TO 1 1/2 HOURS.
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
Columbia Fire & Rescue recognizes Retiree of the Year
Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb recently presented the 2022 Chief Tommy Hemphill Retiree of the Year Award to retired Captain Larry Duke. This award was presented at a dinner held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Memorial Building by the American Legion Post 19 in honor of local first responders.
Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2
According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
Hendersonville Police Welcomes Three New Officers
Hendersonville Police Department welcomed three of their newest Officers who were sworn in on November 4, 2022. Congratulations to all! Thank you for your service to the city! Pictured left to right are; Asst. Chief Jim Jones, Ofc. Willis Manley, Chief Mickey Miller, Ofc. Tyler Roller, Ofc. Krista Winburn, Cpl. J.R. Moran and Mayor Jamie […] The post Hendersonville Police Welcomes Three New Officers appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
Election Roundup: 2022 Williamson County election results
Election Day 2022 is here, and the results are rolling in across the state. With a number of races and one referendum on the ballot in Williamson County, we have rounded up tonight's results and will be updating throughout the evening. Williamson County District 7 County Commission. Republican candidate Christopher...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
Renderings of Lebanon Outlet Mall redevelopment released
The Lebanon Outlet Mall is going to see some major transformation. From town homes, retail, and restaurants, the Mayor of Lebanon told News 2 the site plan has been officially approved by the planning commission.
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Statement on the Passing of Jeff Cook
Photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Jeff Cook spent a lifetime in music, earning a license as a broadcast engineer before he was old enough to drive a car and working as an on-air radio personality while still in high school,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He went on to fame, of course, with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen as a member of multi-platinum band Alabama, moving from barroom stages to sold-out arenas. Everything he did was rooted in his deep love of music, a love he shared with millions.”
These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts
Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
