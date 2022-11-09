ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27 of the funniest memes about Dr Oz losing to John Fetterman

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Dr Mehmet Oz, the controversial and somewhat ridiculous Republican candidate, who was running to be Senator for Pennsylvania has lost his midterm election bid.

The 62-year-old, whose campaign had been dogged with ridicule was facing off against Democrat John Fetterman, who had led a strong campaign but there was a belief that Oz, who is actually from New Jersey could pull the win out of the bag in the final stages of the race.

A leading factor to why Oz might have won was the fact that he was endorsed by Donald Trump as well as a US conservative media campaign against Fetterman that tried to undermine his health issues as a reason to why he wasn't suitable for the job. Oz is also a celebrity television doctor who first got his start on The Oprah Winfrey Show .

John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania senate race, beating out Dr. Oz

53-year-old Fetterman, who had served as Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor since 2019, had suffered a stroke only in May of this year forcing him to be hospitalised making his victory even more remarkable.

Given that Oz had become a bit of a comedy character during this election race its no surprise that social media has been flooded with memes about his loss.





























Comments / 34

Betty Stappler
2d ago

Rather interesting many are so pleased that they have knowingly elected a man who is mentally and physically incapable of doing the job. Kind of. trend with dems like Biden. Biden is only a front and Obama and Soros disgrace this country they both hate. Not sure on Oz but he seemed capable has a history of calm solid resolutions.

Reply
12
Hunter
1d ago

Doesn't matter Devil could run and win as long it had D by his name. See if those voters say that when cold 🥶weather sets in.

Reply
6
Jack Hertz
3d ago

Got what he deserved, not nice to kick a guy while he is down, guess Oz is on his way down the yellow brick road to find the wicked witch MJT

Reply(1)
7
