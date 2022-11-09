27 of the funniest memes about Dr Oz losing to John Fetterman

Dr Mehmet Oz, the controversial and somewhat ridiculous Republican candidate, who was running to be Senator for Pennsylvania has lost his midterm election bid.

The 62-year-old, whose campaign had been dogged with ridicule was facing off against Democrat John Fetterman, who had led a strong campaign but there was a belief that Oz, who is actually from New Jersey could pull the win out of the bag in the final stages of the race.

A leading factor to why Oz might have won was the fact that he was endorsed by Donald Trump as well as a US conservative media campaign against Fetterman that tried to undermine his health issues as a reason to why he wasn't suitable for the job. Oz is also a celebrity television doctor who first got his start on The Oprah Winfrey Show .

53-year-old Fetterman, who had served as Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor since 2019, had suffered a stroke only in May of this year forcing him to be hospitalised making his victory even more remarkable.

Given that Oz had become a bit of a comedy character during this election race its no surprise that social media has been flooded with memes about his loss.

















































































































