San Antonio, TX

Verified Veterans Day deals In San Antonio – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!

sanantoniothingstodo.com
 3 days ago
San Antonio Current

A San Antonio mid-century mansion with ties to Southwest Airlines' founder is now for sale

A Mid-Century Modern home in Terrell Hills once owned by the son of Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher has hit the market for nearly $2.8 million. The late entrepreneur's scion, David N. Kelleher, owned the sleek 6,800-square-foot home from at least 1999 through 2003, according to Bexar County property records. Its current owners snapped it up from Kelleher.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

African American owned business in San Antonio finds seat at the table with Target

San Antonio Organic Based Skin Care Line Is Now Available at Target.com. San Antonio based Organically Beauty Inc known as Organically Bath & Beauty has been selected to be a merchandise vendor with the Target Corporation. By making Organically Bath & Beauty available Target is continuing its commitment to diversify its products selection for customers. “At Target, our commitment to supporting Black-owned companies and advocating for racial equity touches every aspect of our business – including investing in underrepresented entrepreneurs, launching Black-owned brands ..” The Skin Care line founded by Kela Nabors is known for its use of organic materials in the handmade production of serums, soaps, bath bombs and DIY bath bomb kits. Organically Bath & Beauty’s mission is to provide organic beauty products to nurture and repair all facets of the body and are dedicated to providing the best quality all natural products to their customers. When asked what’s the San Antonio favorite item Nabors says “It’s the bath bombs. People love the bath bombs and the DIY bath bomb kits.” All items are freshly made to order and are available at North Star Mall, Target.com, online through their website and the Organically Bath & Beauty flagship brick and mortar location of 11854 Wurzbach Road in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Ice cream company Handel’s is coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Well-known ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first San Antonio location. The ice cream shop will open at The Shops at South Rim on Feb. 15, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing Regulation filing. Handel’s menu has over 100 flavors for customers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio home values

Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

