Verified Veterans Day deals In San Antonio – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!

San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best deals on road trip getaways from San Antonio – Explore 15 weekend destinations in Texas!
What’s better than a road trip getaway from San Antonio – finding the right deals on road trip getaways from San Antonio! Read on below to find the best deals on accommodation in Galveston, Texas Hill Country, Austin, and even Dallas!. Thanksgiving week is right around the corner...
Sprouts Farmers Market, Veterans Day Giveaways: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Sprouts Farmers Market, Trapper's Sushi, Chick-fil-A and Chamoy City limits all made food news this week.
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Antonio
When a loved one can no longer live alone safely, assisted living communities provide the necessary care and company for them to age comfortably.
Erik Cantu, Be Kind & Rewind: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of readers also checked out our investigative piece on potentially cancer-causing chemicals being used to treat San Antonio's drinking water.
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this week
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its third store in San Antonio. Sprout's, known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements, currently has over 370 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
First Look: San Antonio’s reopened Southerleigh debuts larger dinner menu, streamlined lunch options
The more diverse dinner menu features flavors such as curry-dusted calamari and chili-dressed cucumber and chayote squash salad.
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands once more, adds two-story North Side location
The venue offers indoor seating for up to 250 guests plus a 7,000-square-foot covered patio space.
Explosive expansion: Alamo Ranch is one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — It’s one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio. Alamo Ranch continues to attract hundreds of homebuyers and new businesses. A constant flow of traffic has now replaced the wildlife that used to visit Norma Price-Scanlon’s home. “I moved to Alamo Ranch in...
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mid-century mansion with ties to Southwest Airlines' founder is now for sale
A Mid-Century Modern home in Terrell Hills once owned by the son of Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher has hit the market for nearly $2.8 million. The late entrepreneur's scion, David N. Kelleher, owned the sleek 6,800-square-foot home from at least 1999 through 2003, according to Bexar County property records. Its current owners snapped it up from Kelleher.
Moretti’s Fine Jewelry to close after 44 years of serving San Antonio
A bittersweet goodbye.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
saobserver.com
African American owned business in San Antonio finds seat at the table with Target
San Antonio Organic Based Skin Care Line Is Now Available at Target.com. San Antonio based Organically Beauty Inc known as Organically Bath & Beauty has been selected to be a merchandise vendor with the Target Corporation. By making Organically Bath & Beauty available Target is continuing its commitment to diversify its products selection for customers. “At Target, our commitment to supporting Black-owned companies and advocating for racial equity touches every aspect of our business – including investing in underrepresented entrepreneurs, launching Black-owned brands ..” The Skin Care line founded by Kela Nabors is known for its use of organic materials in the handmade production of serums, soaps, bath bombs and DIY bath bomb kits. Organically Bath & Beauty’s mission is to provide organic beauty products to nurture and repair all facets of the body and are dedicated to providing the best quality all natural products to their customers. When asked what’s the San Antonio favorite item Nabors says “It’s the bath bombs. People love the bath bombs and the DIY bath bomb kits.” All items are freshly made to order and are available at North Star Mall, Target.com, online through their website and the Organically Bath & Beauty flagship brick and mortar location of 11854 Wurzbach Road in San Antonio, Texas.
KENS 5
'Outside the box'; Biscuits are taken to another level at this San Antonio restaurant | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — A University of Texas at San Antonio graduate had a vision to start a company built on biscuits. He said that nine out of ten people told him he was crazy and it wouldn’t make it in the Alamo City. Now, he’s gotten national attention.
KENS 5
33% of San Antonians have prediabetes, doctors urge lifestyle changes and getting check ups
SAN ANTONIO — One in three San Antonians are prediabetic, which could pave the way for a future filled with health complications unless those impacted consider prompt lifestyle changes. UT Health San Antonio is reminding the community about the seriousness of diabetes in general, especially in the Alamo City...
KSAT 12
Ice cream company Handel’s is coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Well-known ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first San Antonio location. The ice cream shop will open at The Shops at South Rim on Feb. 15, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing Regulation filing. Handel’s menu has over 100 flavors for customers...
LGBTQ+ community mourns beloved San Antonio drag queen Miss Peaches
Miss Peaches was the 'fabric' of her community.
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio home values
Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
