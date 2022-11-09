Read full article on original website
Bias Brewing Reopens on Main Street
Since Bias Brewing opened on First Avenue East in Kalispell four years ago, the beer manufacturer had already outgrown its capacity, limiting the company’s ability to adequately distribute its product while staff operated the brewery in tight quarters. But when Kalispell Brewing Company (KBC) was listed for sale earlier...
Something Has to Give
The Federal Reserve moved last week to raise its key short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a point for the fourth straight time, making mortgages and other loans more expensive. It’s the latest attempt to tamp down rising inflation without tanking the U.S. economy. The results of which, so far, are a mixed bag.
Whitefish Avalanche Safety Workshop to Aid Winter Enthusiasts
For Northwest Montana’s hearty contingent of hibernal habitues with a stake in snow science and safety and a stoke for slashing backcountry powder lines, the Flathead Avalanche Center (FAC) and its growing roster of local programs and online tools has become a critical resource. Not only is the community...
Victims of Bigfork homicide identified
Authorities have released additional information into the investigation into a late October double homicide in Bigfork.
UPDATE: Highway 35 reopens following crash near Creston
An accident had closed a section of Montana Highway 35 between mile markers 40 and 42 near Creston in Flathead County.
Voter ballot counting continues in Flathead County
Flathead County Elections Office Manager Monica Eisenzimer says as of 11 a.m., roughly 75% of ballots in Flathead County have been tallied.
Bukacek bests Repke in Public Service Commission race
Kalispell physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek, a Republican, has secured the District 5 seat on the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates monopoly utilities in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications industries, on the strength of a 13-point lead over retired Whitefish executive and Democratic candidate John Repke.
Get Educated
9:19 a.m. A teenager was freaking out because his parents told him to go to school. 1:39 p.m. Someone wearing a Halloween mask and carrying a large knife was walking around Kalispell. 4:38 p.m. Five cows were loose on the edge of the road. 5:07 p.m. Someone called to say...
Large police presence, SWAT at an active scene in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - There is a large police presence and SWAT at an active scene in the 400 block of 1st Ave W in downtown Kalispell Monday morning.
Ronan man admits to drugs, firearm charges
Douglas Leo Wynne, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a drug addict.
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
Kalispell Appoints New Municipal Judge
The Kalispell City Council at a Nov. 7 meeting passed a motion to appoint former adjutant city attorney Richard Hickel as the municipal court judge until the next general election cycle in 2023. The selection committee recommended Hickel’s appointment, and Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht administered his oath...
Academic Normalcy
Like most parents of school-aged children, I wasn’t surprised to recently read that educational test scores of students in the Flathead Valley, as they have across the nation, declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Does anyone, even if they don’t have children, find the results surprising? All aspects of our lives were affected and will continue to be.
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
Gridiron Gains
Fifty weeks ago, the Bigfork Vikings sat on a bus, returning home from Florence covered in mud, sweat and, in many cases, tears after losing the state championships 42-0. Now the team is just one game away from a repeat appearance in the Class B title game in Bigfork’s last season before moving up a classification.
