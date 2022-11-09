ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead Beacon

Bias Brewing Reopens on Main Street

Since Bias Brewing opened on First Avenue East in Kalispell four years ago, the beer manufacturer had already outgrown its capacity, limiting the company’s ability to adequately distribute its product while staff operated the brewery in tight quarters. But when Kalispell Brewing Company (KBC) was listed for sale earlier...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Something Has to Give

The Federal Reserve moved last week to raise its key short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a point for the fourth straight time, making mortgages and other loans more expensive. It’s the latest attempt to tamp down rising inflation without tanking the U.S. economy. The results of which, so far, are a mixed bag.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Avalanche Safety Workshop to Aid Winter Enthusiasts

For Northwest Montana’s hearty contingent of hibernal habitues with a stake in snow science and safety and a stoke for slashing backcountry powder lines, the Flathead Avalanche Center (FAC) and its growing roster of local programs and online tools has become a critical resource. Not only is the community...
WHITEFISH, MT
Montana Free Press

Bukacek bests Repke in Public Service Commission race

Kalispell physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek, a Republican, has secured the District 5 seat on the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates monopoly utilities in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications industries, on the strength of a 13-point lead over retired Whitefish executive and Democratic candidate John Repke.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Get Educated

9:19 a.m. A teenager was freaking out because his parents told him to go to school. 1:39 p.m. Someone wearing a Halloween mask and carrying a large knife was walking around Kalispell. 4:38 p.m. Five cows were loose on the edge of the road. 5:07 p.m. Someone called to say...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Appoints New Municipal Judge

The Kalispell City Council at a Nov. 7 meeting passed a motion to appoint former adjutant city attorney Richard Hickel as the municipal court judge until the next general election cycle in 2023. The selection committee recommended Hickel’s appointment, and Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht administered his oath...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Academic Normalcy

Like most parents of school-aged children, I wasn’t surprised to recently read that educational test scores of students in the Flathead Valley, as they have across the nation, declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Does anyone, even if they don’t have children, find the results surprising? All aspects of our lives were affected and will continue to be.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Gridiron Gains

Fifty weeks ago, the Bigfork Vikings sat on a bus, returning home from Florence covered in mud, sweat and, in many cases, tears after losing the state championships 42-0. Now the team is just one game away from a repeat appearance in the Class B title game in Bigfork’s last season before moving up a classification.
BIGFORK, MT

