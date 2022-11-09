Read full article on original website
NASCAR driver wins House election in Maine
Austin Theriault, who has competed across all three NASCAR national series, won his election on Tuesday for state legislature in his home state of Maine. 2017 ARCA Racing Series champion and former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault switched gears earlier this year when he announced that he would be running for state legislature in Maine.
NASCAR: Could Joe Gibbs Racing pull a surprise move?
Ty Gibbs is seen as a shoo-in to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but confirmation hasn’t been made. Kyle Busch announced in mid-September that he would be ending a 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing him to reunite with Chevrolet.
NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?
Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano
Jimmie Johnson started a tradition among NASCAR Cup Series champions, and it will continue when the 2021 and '22 winners next meet. The post NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions
Brad Keselowski may face an unanticipated roadblock from the NFL in his bid to restore RFK Racing to respectability. The post Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Michael Irvin Says Herschel Walker Once Claimed He’d Beat Mike Tyson in a Fight
In case you haven’t learned by now, Herschel Walker is a pretty confident individual. And if you needed a reminder, former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin talked about how the former Heisman Trophy winner once believed he could beat boxer Mike Tyson in a fight. Irvin recently joined FOX...
2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out
NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why he's not 100% sold on the Eagles
The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is one of the best in professional sports, and even when former coaches become analysts, the hatred is hard to hide. Jimmy Johnson served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1989 through 1993 before a fallout with owner Jerry Jones led to his resignation. After...
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole
Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season
The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Emotional Conversation About Ty Gibbs Losing His Father, How He Can Relate, and His Plans to Dramatically Change How He Treats the Driver Going Forward
Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed his emotional response after the news of Coy Gibbs' death, how he can relate to Ty's situation from his own experience, and his plans to dramatically change how he treats the 2022 Xfinity Series champion in the future. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Emotional Conversation About Ty Gibbs Losing His Father, How He Can Relate, and His Plans to Dramatically Change How He Treats the Driver Going Forward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Golf Digest
Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf
Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Award Show Performance
Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning hosted the 56th Annual CMA Awards show on Wednesday night with Luke Bryan. Throughout the CMA Awards show, Peyton took a few shots at his brother Eli. He even brought out Zeb Ross to dance to "Rocky Top." Bryan wasn't a fan of that move because...
fordauthority.com
Nascar Ford Teams Fall Flat In 2022 Xfinity Series Championship
The Nascar Ford teams showed strength in two of Nascar’s national series in 2022. Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 race truck ran away with the Truck Series championship, and of course, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang racer showed the rest of the Cup Series field how it’s done when he captured the championship at Nascar’s highest level. However, the mid-tier Xfinity Series was a vastly different story for the Nascar Ford Mustang teams this year, and the race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5th, 2022 was a disappointing end to a disappointing season.
