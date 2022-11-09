ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NASCAR driver wins House election in Maine

Austin Theriault, who has competed across all three NASCAR national series, won his election on Tuesday for state legislature in his home state of Maine. 2017 ARCA Racing Series champion and former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault switched gears earlier this year when he announced that he would be running for state legislature in Maine.
NASCAR: Could Joe Gibbs Racing pull a surprise move?

Ty Gibbs is seen as a shoo-in to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but confirmation hasn’t been made. Kyle Busch announced in mid-September that he would be ending a 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing him to reunite with Chevrolet.
NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?

Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out

NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole

Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season

The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Emotional Conversation About Ty Gibbs Losing His Father, How He Can Relate, and His Plans to Dramatically Change How He Treats the Driver Going Forward

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed his emotional response after the news of Coy Gibbs' death, how he can relate to Ty's situation from his own experience, and his plans to dramatically change how he treats the 2022 Xfinity Series champion in the future. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Emotional Conversation About Ty Gibbs Losing His Father, How He Can Relate, and His Plans to Dramatically Change How He Treats the Driver Going Forward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf

Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
Nascar Ford Teams Fall Flat In 2022 Xfinity Series Championship

The Nascar Ford teams showed strength in two of Nascar’s national series in 2022. Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 race truck ran away with the Truck Series championship, and of course, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang racer showed the rest of the Cup Series field how it’s done when he captured the championship at Nascar’s highest level. However, the mid-tier Xfinity Series was a vastly different story for the Nascar Ford Mustang teams this year, and the race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5th, 2022 was a disappointing end to a disappointing season.
