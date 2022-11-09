Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs
RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish players named All-State
SPEARFISH — Three players from Spearfish earned spots on the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams.
Black Hills Pioneer
Election Day 2022: By the numbers
SPEARFISH — South Dakota saw a good voter turnout in the Tuesday election. Statewide, 59.4 percent of the 597,073 active voters cast ballots.
Black Hills Pioneer
Dangerous RSV virus spreading fast among SD children
An earlier-than-normal and more virulent strain of RSV infections in South Dakota is causing severe illness in young children, sparking concerns that pediatric intensive care units could become strained, especially if combined with a winter spike in influenza or COVID-19 cases. RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a common, highly contagious...
Black Hills Pioneer
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. About $460 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
