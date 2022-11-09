Week 10 Breakout Players - Bullard starting to excel for Georgia

Who came from out of nowhere to help their team?

DB Javon Bullard – Georgia

After only making a minimal impact during the 2021 season, Bullard has gradually seen an increased role this fall with the Bulldogs. However, he truly rose to the occasion during the biggest game of the season against Tennessee when he finished with seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks and one pass break-up. With two consecutive impressive games, his improved play gives the Bulldogs yet another playmaker on their defensive unit.

LB Michael Barrett – Michigan

Barrett has been a steady contributor for the Wolverines since the 2020 season, but he enjoyed his best statistical game of his collegiate career on Saturday against Rutgers. He finished with four tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned 52 yards for a touchdown, as Michigan overcame a tough first half to dominate the Scarlet Knights in the second half.

Nov 5, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett (23) returns an interception during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at SHI Stadium. © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

WR Michael Jackson III – USC

A week after Tahj Washington stood out, Jackson also stepped up his game as USC continues to play without lead wide receiver Jordan Addison. Coming into the game against Cal with only four receptions for 39 yards during, Jackson exploded with five receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns during the victory. With Washington also impressing again against the Golden Bears, the Trojans have suddenly found new reliable weapons in their passing attack.

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Michael Jackson III (9) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. © Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

RB Edward Saydee – Temple

Saydee had one of the more unexpected performances of the season during a huge win over USF on Saturday night. Coming into the game with a season-high of 69 yards and one total touchdown rushing, Saydee exploded for 265 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. He also added four receptions for a season-high 69 yards as the Owls cruised to a victory.

DL D’Quan Douse – Georgia Tech

Since Georgia Tech decided to part ways with head coach Geoff Collins, the Yellow Jackets have found new life this season. This continued Saturday during a victory at Virginia Tech when Douse had his best collegiate game with seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He came into the game with 13 tackles and one tackle for a loss this season.

RB Craig Williams – Baylor

Entering the game as the third-string back, Williams did the unexpected and rushed for a career-high 192 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries during a 38-35 victory over Oklahoma. Coming into Saturday, Williams had not run for more than 68 yards in any game this season. With Baylor heavily relying on the running attack, Williams’ emergence gives them another valuable threat coming out of the backfield to go alongside star freshman back Richard Reese.