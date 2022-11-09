Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
JPMorgan: Crypto Markets Face ‘Cascade’ of Margin Calls
The turmoil unleashed by the insolvency and subsequent bank run of FTX and Alameda Research could push the price of Bitcoin to $13,000. The problem is that there are fewer companies financially strong enough to bail out the chip exchange and its sister company, the strategies claim. For JPMorgan Chase...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
dailycoin.com
FTX Token (FTT) Price Analysis: is it Headed to Zero?
The price of the FTX Token (FTT) has plummeted by 90.93%, as measured from Tuesday’s open at $22.2 to its lowest point of $2 on Thursday morning. At the time of writing, it is being traded at around $3.29, and has started slightly recovering. There is still much speculation...
dailycoin.com
3 Projects To Watch In 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin And BudBlockz
Common investors are always looking for new and exciting investment opportunities. If you are also looking for solid investment options, you’ll want to keep an eye on three cryptocurrencies that are expected to have a big year in 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin, and BudBlockz. Ethereum is one of the most...
dailycoin.com
El Salvador Denies Keeping Bitcoin (BTC) on FTX
Yesterday, rumors surfaced that El Salvador had exposure to the ailing FTX crypto exchange, and a crypto enthusiasts were left wondering whether the alleged situation would cause further contagion in the industry. However, as it turns out, President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, also known as “The Bitcoin President”, claims to have never had any ties to the FTX crypto exchange, and thanked God for keeping him and his small, Latin American country out of trouble.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Ultrasound Money Status as ETH Bleeds 15%
Ethereum obtains “zero net issuance,” achieving a deflationary, ultra-sound money status. Increased network activity sees the burning of more than 3,000 ETH in a single day. Concerns over the financial stability of Alameda Research and the FTX Crypto Exchange caused the price of ETH to fall by 15%...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Community Reacts to FTX and Binance Debacle
Senator Cynthia Lummis calls for more “clear crypto rules.”. Antitrust regulators may look at the Binance and FTX acquisition since Binance would dominate 80% of the crypto market. Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates SBF’s net worth at $991m, down from $16b yesterday. “CZ just executed the most gangster play,”...
Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Further details on the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX emerged on Saturday, even as peers and partners distanced themselves from the firm and sources told Reuters at least a billion dollars of customer funds on the exchange had vanished.
dailycoin.com
FTX Group Files for Bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried Resigns as CEO
FTX (FTT) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced in a statement on Friday morning. Its founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has resigned and been replaced by John J. Ray III. The bankruptcy involves companies that go under FTX Group, including FTX.com, Alameda Research, FTX US, and another...
dailycoin.com
Genesis Trading Reveals It Has $175M Locked on FTX (FTT)
Genesis Trading holds $175 million locked on the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The firm said that it has not impacted its market-making activities and that it has no “ongoing lending relationship with FTX or Alameda. Two days ago, Genesis Trading said it lost $7 million “across all counterparties, including...
dailycoin.com
Bankman-Fried Apologizes for FTX (FTT) Crisis, Says Alameda Research Is “Winding Down Trading”
FTX (FTT) CEO Sam Bankman-Fried apologized for the FTX debacle. He blamed “a poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts” that led him to take on more leverage than he thought was fine. FTX will attempt to raise funds to do “right by users”, which is its top priority....
dailycoin.com
Binance Publishes Proof of Reserves Disclosing $69 Billion in Assets
In response to the collapse of FTX, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has released details of its cold wallet reserves, disclosing proof of digital asset holdings worth more than $69 billion. Binance Publishes Proof of Reserves. On Thursday, November 10th, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the Founder and CEO of...
dailycoin.com
Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open-Source
The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves solution open-source. Announced by Gate.io’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open-source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
dailycoin.com
Users Complain About Withdrawal Issue on KuCoin and Call for DEX
KuCoin users took to Twitter to complain about halted withdrawals. KuCoin halted users’ withdrawal requests and asked for security information. Moreover, the service restrictions did not only affect KuCoin users but also Kraken and Coinbase users. Speculation has emerged that centralized exchanges lack reliability, which has led to talks...
dailycoin.com
Could Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Provide Stiff Competition For Top Exchanges?
Binance has had a rough year, losing almost half of its value, having troubles with financial regulators, and many more issues, making it unfavourable for investors. Instead, they want to see Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) listed on Coinbase due to its potential. Analysts predict that Orbeon Protocol will skyrocket by more than 6000% after the presale ends.
dailycoin.com
Kraken Says It Holds 9,000 FTT, Claims To Have No Exposure To Alameda Research
Kraken holds around 9,000 FTT tokens on the FTX exchange. Claims to not be affected by FTX’s downfall “in any material way.”. The exchange has no exposure to Alameda Research. Kraken said it’s done two proof of reserve audits in the last year. Kraken, one of the...
dailycoin.com
Justin Sun is ‘Putting Together Solution’ for FTX After Binance Deal Falls Apart
Justin Sun, crypto entrepreneur and the founder of Tron, has announced that he is talking with investors and putting together a solution to save the beleaguered crypto exchange, FTX. Binance Deal Falls Apart. The crypto crash ignited by the FTX collapse has worsened after Binance announced on Wednesday, November 10th,...
dailycoin.com
Coinbase (COIN) Announces Fresh Job Cuts Amid Deepening Bear Market
Coinbase (COIN) has cut over 60 jobs in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams. The latest round of job cuts will help Coinbase to operate more efficiently. The company fired around 1,100 people in June. Coinbase (COIN), the second largest centralized crypto exchange in the world, has done another round...
dailycoin.com
Web 2.0 Institutions Are Now Looking Towards Web 3.0 for More Functionality – Why?
During its Creator Week 2022 event, Meta made an important announcement. The company declared its intention to allow Instagram users to create, display, and sell NFTs through their Instagram accounts. The announcement was met with both wonder and uncertainty. People had so many questions to ask, and Meta’s announcement left...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reclaims Crucial Support As SHIB Burn Rate Soars 656%
The Japanese guard dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) had a hard time this week as the second largest crypto exchange in the world, FTX, was smashed to smithereens. Naturally, this had negatively affected most of the TOP 100 altcoins by market capitalization, with Solana (SOL) dropping by more than 50%, as a large part of the altcoin was held in FTX’s liquidity.
Comments / 0