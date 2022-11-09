ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

London CNN — Leslie Phillips, the British actor who starred in the Carry On movie franchise and later voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98. Phillips passed away “peacefully in his sleep” on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to...
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die

Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
How Much Money ‘Grease’ Star Stockard Channing Has Earned

American actress Stockard Channing is popular for her role in Grease. The three-times Emmy award winner played the character Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical comedy alongside other artists like John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy, respectively. The Big Bus star has won many awards while making a name and quite a fortune for herself in the entertainment industry.
How ‘Elvis’ DP Mandy Walker Re-created Those Iconic Performances by the King of Rock ’n’ Roll

Reteaming with Baz Luhrmann to make his audacious musical biopic Elvis, cinematographer Mandy Walker began with meticulous planning and testing to bring the iconic singer’s most memorable performances to the big screen. The Warner Bros. picture is currently one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year, with $286 million worldwide. And more recently, Walker’s work on the movie was selected for the main competition of the Camerimage international cinematography festival — a prestigious bellwether for the cinematography Oscar race — whose 30th edition begins Nov. 12 in Torun, Poland.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlex Gibney on the State of Investigative...
Netflix orders series adaptation of Judy Blume novel 'Forever' from Mara Brock Akil

Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020.
Rebooted ‘GamesMaster’ video game-themed TV show to return again in 2023

The classic British TV show GamesMaster will return next year, Channel 4 has confirmed. GamesMaster, which among reviews and other strands often pits members of the public against celebrities in video game challenges, originally ran from 1992-1998. Last year, the show made a comeback in the form of three special episodes broadcasted on E4 and the E4 YouTube channel.
Absolutely Fabulous: The time Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode

As Absolutely Fabulous turns 30, what better time to reflect on the fact that Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode?That’s right, long before Elba slipped into Luther’s coat, he played an escort hired by Joanna Lumley’s Patsy and Jennifer Saunders’ Eddie in a season three instalment of the Nineties BBC sitcom titled “Sex”.At one point in the episode, Patsy sits on his knee and asks: “Hey, has anyone ever told you that you look a bit like Sean Connery?” To which he replies: “No.”In a 2016 interview, Saunders joked that Elba was so traumatised by...
Netflix Tests Live Streaming with Chris Rock Special

Netflix is hosting its first-ever live, global streaming event with a comedy special featuring Chris Rock. The comedian, writer, director and actor will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
How Rob Riggle's Military Service Inspired His Hollywood Dreams: 'I'm Gonna Bet on Myself'

The 21 Jump Street actor, 53, opened up to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about Americans having the "freedom to choose our dreams" Rob Riggle learned a lot from his time in the Marine Corps, and he's sharing those lessons just in time for Veterans Day. The veteran and actor, 53, stopped by the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to talk with host Janine Rubenstein about how his time in the military shaped him, and how those same lessons led him closer to becoming a respected actor. "I thought I could best serve in...
Best TV Shows Set in New York City

Television dramas and comedies have been set in any number of American cities over the years. Some of them have even included the city’s name in the title: “The Streets of San Francisco,” “L.A. Law,” “Boston Legal,” “Miami Vice,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” to name just a few. But no metropolis has been […]
