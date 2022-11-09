Time to smash pumpkins

+ Follow

ABOUT

The Sawyer County Record is a weekly newspaper based in Hayward, Wisconsin. Hayward is the county seat for Sawyer County, located amidst the lake and forest country of northwestern Wisconsin. The Record has been published continuously since 1895. The Record is Sawyer County’s leading source for news, advertising and information for visitors to this popular tourist and second-home destination. The Record is also the publisher of Visitor magazine, which is an informational and entertaining magazine which caters to visitors to the region and locals. The Visitor has been published since 1965. Another companion piece to the Record is the Four Seasons Shopper, which offers total market coverage, delivered on Saturdays. The Record maintains a website which is the primary source for breaking news and information in Sawyer County, at www.sawyercountyrecord.net. The site is also part of a news gateway for northwestern Wisconsin through the Record’s parent company, APG Media of Wisconsin, offering connections to news sites for Rice Lake, Ashland, Spooner and Price County. You can also visit us on Facebook, and subscribe to our Twitter feed.