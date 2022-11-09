ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHS harriers honored for season accomplishments

Sawyer County Record
 3 days ago

Hayward Hurricanes cross-country team runners were honored for their accomplishments this fall during an awards program last week.

“What a great year this team has had,” said Coach Sydney Ringheim. “With this kind of momentum, I think they are at the ground floor of some great things.” Nineteen team members ended the season with personal records (PRs), Ringheim said. “Everyone contributed to the success, from beginners to veteran scorers. There is a lot of support within the team and that is the kind of atmosphere you want.

“I am really proud of this group, on and off the course,” the coach added. “We lose two great seniors Zach and Hailey, whose leadership will be greatly missed.”

Team award winners for the 2022 season are:

Most Improved: Carter Roach

Rookies of the year: Austin Ewert, Maria Halberg

Outstanding Achievement: Lola Olsen, Evan McConnell

Lifetime Achievement: Hailey Gay

Coaches’ Award: Seth Becker

Harrier Award: Zach Laier

