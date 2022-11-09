Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Robbed At Gunpoint
Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic wrestlers in pro wrestling history. His career has taken him many places around the globe, wrestling for promotions in Canada, Japan and Mexico. It seems not all of those places treated him well, as he recalled a potentially life-threatening experience back in Mexico.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW
Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Pulls Out Of Big Event
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is all set to return to in-ring action with her appearance announced for AEW Full Gear, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022. However, it seems like she has rescheduled one of upcoming appearances. Saraya made her...
ringsidenews.com
Taryn Terrell Gives NWA Her Release Request
NWA is in the news for all the wrong reasons, it seems. The company got into the news as Nick Aldis recently submitted his release request, and then the company suspended him. It looks like he may not be the only one in this pursuit. According to Fightful, Taryn Terrell...
ringsidenews.com
Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite
Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Participants In WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament
WWE is holding another tournament, and it kicks off tonight. The winner of the tournament will receive a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship, and a World Cup is about to begin. The tournament starting on tonight’s SmackDown. A first-round match between Nakamura and Escobar is booked for the episode....
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Absent From WWE SmackDown Due To Personal Reasons
Sami Zayn is the most over member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce was absent from the Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. Tonight, he wasn’t in The Usos’ corner for their history-making match. The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Jarrett Throws Major Shade At Triple H During AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett was previously associated with WWE as both an on-screen and off-screen talent. Triple H took over and replaced Jarrett with Road Dogg. Tonight, Jarrett took a major dig at his former boss. Jeff Jarrett was featured in a promo segment with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and...
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over Jacking His Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling industry for decades and has used the nickname, The Last Outlaw, to symbolize that he is the last of his type at this stage in his long illustrious career. Rhodes is now claiming that he has beef with Jeff Jarrett since he apparently stole his nickname and called himself The Last Outlaw.
ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Performance Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble Weekend
The Undertaker is regarded as one of the all-time great professional wrestlers. He has a long history with WWE and many stories to tell. He will now perform at the Royal Rumble Weekend, but it won’t be in the squared circle. The Undertaker is heading to San Antonio. WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Sheamus Returns From Storyline Injury During WWE SmackDown
Sheamus was brutally assaulted by The Bloodline during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior missed weeks of action due to a storyline injury he suffered during the attack. Tonight, Sheamus returned to action. Sheamus returned during The Bloodline’s segment on SmackDown tonight. The group came to the...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dragged For Giving Matt Hardy Brain Damage
Matt Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling business, having constantly reinvented himself over the years. Due to his extensive knowledge of the pro wrestling world, his opinion is taken seriously. Still, Hardy’s recent stint in AEW has some worried about how Tony Khan booked him. Matt...
ringsidenews.com
Zoey Stark Is Back To Herself After Shocking Betrayal On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark finally snapped and took out her frustrations on Nikkita Lyons after their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Stark is thrilled after taking out Lyons last night on WWE NXT. For those who didn’t watch the show, Stark and Lyons squared...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books World Cup Matches & More For SmackDown Next Week
WWE announced a World Cup tournament to determine the next challenger to Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship last week on SmackDown. The tournament will continue next week on the blue brand. For next week’s SmackDown, WWE booked Sami Zayn versus Butch of The Brawling Brutes. Ricochet will take on Mustafa Ali...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Fondly Remembers Wrestling His First Match Next To A Mental Institution
Chris Jericho has been a veteran of the business with over 30 years of in-ring experience. He has wrestled at every venue imaginable and won almost every major title there is to win. Even after spending 30 years in the business, Jericho is able to reinvent himself to stay relevant.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle & Elias Tag Team Match Booked For WWE RAW Next Week
Matt Riddle remained on television and wrestled in honor of the injured Randy Orton. He also adopted a few of his moves along the way, and fans will get to see them on Monday. Elias made his return to Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago and since then, he has been paired up with Matt Riddle. Fans have been enjoying their current pairing up as well.
ringsidenews.com
Bow Wow Takes Another Shot At Jade Cargill
Over the past few weeks, rap star Bow Wow has been vying for a spot on the AEW roster. Bow Wow has also been seen — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 31, 2022 “>taking shots on AEW star Jade Cargill, but was easily she could squash Bow Wow in the ring. Bow Wow didn’t take this lightly and called her out on Twitter. Cargill held her ground and clapped back at Bow Wow.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Moves Rampage Match To Next Week
Lance Archer appeared on AEW Dynamite this week and attacked Ricky Starks who was supposed to be interviewed backstage. Both men were expected to face each in the opening round of the World Title Eliminator tournament this week on Rampage.. However, AEW has now confirmed that due to the attack...
Comments / 0