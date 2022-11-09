ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, IL

vandaliaradio.com

Fayette County Voter Turnout at 64% for Tuesday election

Overall voter turnout in Fayette County was at 64% in Tuesday’s General Election. As for individual voting precincts, Wilberton precinct was the highest at 77% and Lone Grove precinct was next at 74%. Vandalia’s 9 voting precincts ranged from a low of just 51% to a high of 65%. Voters had an opportunity to vote early for 6 weeks before Tuesday’s election.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

28 new COVID-19 cases this past week in Fayette County

There were 28 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County this past week. The Fayette County Health Department reports there were 28 new cases in the work week period from October 31st to November 4th. During that time the positivity rate was 14.7%. In total in Fayette County, there have been...
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started

Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
MARION COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during October 30-November 5, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ryan Lindgens, 33 of Mount Olive, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present and causing over $500 of criminal damage to property in connection with an October 28 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)

Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza

With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Fayette County Board Approves Long List of Financial Items at November Meeting

The Fayette County Board approved a long list of items forwarded from the Finance Committee during the monthly board meeting on Thursday night. The monthly agenda showed 16 items continued from Finance Committee consent agenda with many of those revolving around ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds the county received from the federal level. Prior to voting on the consent agenda, the board pulled out two items for separate votes. The first item pulled out was discussion and approval for courtroom updates and it was explained that the board would be looking to hire an architect. That measure was approved by a unanimous vote. The second item pulled out was concerning updates for the probation department that will include a vehicle and a panic button. The cost of the items will be around $6500 and that item was also approved unanimously. A third item was pulled from the consent agenda, but it was pulled to be sent back to the ARPA committee.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices

DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
MACON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, November 10th, 2022

A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for obstructing justice, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. Mark Copple of West 4th Street was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges. 27-year-old Nikkita Campbell of North Elm in Centralia was arrested on an...
CENTRALIA, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Vandalia FD & Brownstown FD handling house fire in Bluff City early Thursday morning

The Vandalia and Brownstown Fire Departments dealt with an early morning fire in Bluff City on Thursday morning. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says they were called to the house fire in bluff City at 1 am on Thursday morning. Chief Meadows says upon their arrival they saw heavy fire and smoke. And, he says they requested Brownstown Fire Department for assistance. Meadows says they arrived and helped them with manpower, water supply, and other fire ground operations. Chief Meadows says that Vandalia Fire Department had 12 firefighters on the scene while Brownstown Fire Department had 11 firefighters on the scene and they were at the house fire for 4 1/2 hours.
VANDALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man receives five year prison term after failing Marion County Drug Court

A 35-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being removed from the Marion County Drug Court Program. Judge Mark Stedelin on Thursday sentenced Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson Street to multiple prison terms with all time to be served concurrently. He had pleaded guilty to all of them earlier to get into drug court.
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court

The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Jackson Dean Sloan

Jackson Dean Sloan, infant son of Dexter R. and Jennifer K. (Sapp) Sloan, died on November 10, 2022. Private family services will be held at a later date. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with arrangements. In addition to his parents, he is survived by; brothers, Devon, Nickolas...
ALTAMONT, IL
FOX2Now

Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GRANITE CITY, IL

