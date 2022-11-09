Read full article on original website
Related
edglentoday.com
Andreas Defeats Ming-Mendoza For Madison County Clerk, GOP Retains Majority In County Board, Three Win Judge Races
EDWARDSVILLE - Republican Linda Andreas defeated Democratic incumbent Debbie Ming-Mendoza in the race for the County Clerk, while the GOP retained its majority on the County Board and also won the three elections for circuit judges in results from Madison County during Tuesday's mid-term elections. Andreas won the County Clerk...
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County Voter Turnout at 64% for Tuesday election
Overall voter turnout in Fayette County was at 64% in Tuesday’s General Election. As for individual voting precincts, Wilberton precinct was the highest at 77% and Lone Grove precinct was next at 74%. Vandalia’s 9 voting precincts ranged from a low of just 51% to a high of 65%. Voters had an opportunity to vote early for 6 weeks before Tuesday’s election.
southernillinoisnow.com
Liquor license for Lucky Barn east of Salem defeated on 7-7 vote; will come back for another vote
The Marion County Board voted three times Thursday night on granting a Class A liquor license to the Lucky Barn gaming parlor at 4205 Bannister Road near the US 50 intersection, but could never break a 7-7 tie. State’s Attorney Tim Hudspeth told the board the 7-7 vote meant the...
vandaliaradio.com
28 new COVID-19 cases this past week in Fayette County
There were 28 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County this past week. The Fayette County Health Department reports there were 28 new cases in the work week period from October 31st to November 4th. During that time the positivity rate was 14.7%. In total in Fayette County, there have been...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started
Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 30-November 5, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ryan Lindgens, 33 of Mount Olive, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present and causing over $500 of criminal damage to property in connection with an October 28 incident.
wsiu.org
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
advantagenews.com
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County Board Approves Long List of Financial Items at November Meeting
The Fayette County Board approved a long list of items forwarded from the Finance Committee during the monthly board meeting on Thursday night. The monthly agenda showed 16 items continued from Finance Committee consent agenda with many of those revolving around ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds the county received from the federal level. Prior to voting on the consent agenda, the board pulled out two items for separate votes. The first item pulled out was discussion and approval for courtroom updates and it was explained that the board would be looking to hire an architect. That measure was approved by a unanimous vote. The second item pulled out was concerning updates for the probation department that will include a vehicle and a panic button. The cost of the items will be around $6500 and that item was also approved unanimously. A third item was pulled from the consent agenda, but it was pulled to be sent back to the ARPA committee.
Herald & Review
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department looking for driver who left scene of Green Street Road crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a crash on Green Street Road at the Brick Hill Road intersection east of Central City. Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver missed the stop sign at the end of Brick...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 10th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for obstructing justice, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. Mark Copple of West 4th Street was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges. 27-year-old Nikkita Campbell of North Elm in Centralia was arrested on an...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia FD & Brownstown FD handling house fire in Bluff City early Thursday morning
The Vandalia and Brownstown Fire Departments dealt with an early morning fire in Bluff City on Thursday morning. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says they were called to the house fire in bluff City at 1 am on Thursday morning. Chief Meadows says upon their arrival they saw heavy fire and smoke. And, he says they requested Brownstown Fire Department for assistance. Meadows says they arrived and helped them with manpower, water supply, and other fire ground operations. Chief Meadows says that Vandalia Fire Department had 12 firefighters on the scene while Brownstown Fire Department had 11 firefighters on the scene and they were at the house fire for 4 1/2 hours.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man receives five year prison term after failing Marion County Drug Court
A 35-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being removed from the Marion County Drug Court Program. Judge Mark Stedelin on Thursday sentenced Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson Street to multiple prison terms with all time to be served concurrently. He had pleaded guilty to all of them earlier to get into drug court.
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
vandaliaradio.com
Jackson Dean Sloan
Jackson Dean Sloan, infant son of Dexter R. and Jennifer K. (Sapp) Sloan, died on November 10, 2022. Private family services will be held at a later date. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with arrangements. In addition to his parents, he is survived by; brothers, Devon, Nickolas...
KMOV
FBI arrest Illinois woman for allegedly stealing more than $400k from bank
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former bank employee was arrested by the FBI Thursday after being accused of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha Cherry, 35, of Morrisonville, Ill. was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Oct. 26 on one count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer.
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
The Clinton County State's Attorney's Office charged a Breese, Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation.
Comments / 0