rsvplive.ie

Aldi is extending its opening hours for the Christmas period

Aldi has announced it is extending its opening hours in the run-up to Christmas. The bargain supermarket chain will open from 8am to 11pm during Christmas week, to give shoppers more time to pick up last-minute food, drink, and presents before December 25th. Most stores will also be open until...
rsvplive.ie

Martin King lands new radio slot following move to Ireland AM

Martin King has landed a new radio slot following his move to Ireland AM. The much loved presenter shocked Virgin Media viewers earlier this month when he revealed he was leaving The Six O'Clock Show after seven years at the helm. Martin has now joined Elaine Crowley and newcomer Katja...

