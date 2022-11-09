ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

What is the AWSC?

By CATHY LAREAU Sawyer County Snowmobile & ATV Alliance
 3 days ago

The Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) is the umbrella organization under which Wisconsin member clubs operate. With a current membership of 45,000 from over 600 snowmobile clubs, AWSC has come a long way since its 1969 inception with only 5 clubs.

Along with the growth of AWSC, snowmobiling also grew into a major economic driver in the winter tourism industry.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, Wisconsin is the top Midwest destination for recreation – snowmobilers flock to our state to ride over 22,000 miles of groomed trails with each individual sledder spending, on average, $75/per day, or $157/day if they are here overnight. Using these statistics, one small group of six riders, can drop close to $3,000 into our economy just over a long weekend visit!

AWSC is the statewide voice for the recreational snowmobiler. Each of the 72 Wisconsin Counties has an AWSC Director and a Representative. Quarterly Directors meetings are held throughout the state, where ideas are exchanged, and legislative issues are monitored and addressed and work is done to develop and promote our sport. Directors share this information with their county clubs to keep local snowmobilers informed.

Steve Bethke, of the Birchwood Bobcat Riders, was our Sawyer County Director for the past 7 years until his retirement this Spring. Bethke excelled at promoting snowmobiling and was a great liaison between the AWSC and our local clubs; he was recently awarded for his years of service with an appreciation plaque from AWSC.

I stepped into the Director position after Steve’s retirement, and Don Mrotek continued his long-held position as our county representative.

Recently, Mrotek and I attended the Fall Workshop in Rothschild. One of the larger meetings with close to 600 attendees, it was a busy weekend packed with seminars, speakers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), law enforcement and more, the Directors meeting and of course the Miss Snowflake Pageant.

Miss Snowflake is a young lady 16-22 years old chosen to represent AWSC. She is judged on her personality, poise and snowmobiling knowledge. After her crowning, she begins a whirlwind year attending public events throughout our state, promoting AWSC and snowmobiling.

This year’s queen is Rachyl Burzinski from Rock County. We hope she’ll make her way to Sawyer County over this winter! Any of our own Sawyer County young ladies can enter this contest – the winner gets use of a special snowmobile & trailer during her reign, and other benefits such as clothing and a scholarship award.

Another worthy mention is our youth group: Kids and Adults on Sleds (K.A.O.S.). Through this active group, kids 14-18-plus years old learn valuable leadership skills and how snowmobiling is organized. They get to meet other KAOS members from across the state, go camping, plus plan and attend fun events throughout the year. We a history rich in snowmobiling – I’d love to see a KAOS youth group started in Sawyer County to help carry on our traditions.

I’ve heard the KAOS youth require two things: food and fun, which we can make happen! Any interest? Please, reach out to me cathy@sawyercountytrails.com or visit the AWSC website for more information at: www.awsc.org

AWSC is dedicated to preserving our snowmobile heritage for future generations to enjoy, through strong representation at both our state and community levels.

I am looking forward to promoting our beautiful county through AWSC, and of course, I’m also praying for a lot of snow this winter!

Sawyer County Record

Hayward, WI
ABOUT

The Sawyer County Record is a weekly newspaper based in Hayward, Wisconsin. Hayward is the county seat for Sawyer County, located amidst the lake and forest country of northwestern Wisconsin. The Record has been published continuously since 1895. The Record is Sawyer County’s leading source for news, advertising and information for visitors to this popular tourist and second-home destination. The Record is also the publisher of Visitor magazine, which is an informational and entertaining magazine which caters to visitors to the region and locals. The Visitor has been published since 1965. Another companion piece to the Record is the Four Seasons Shopper, which offers total market coverage, delivered on Saturdays. The Record maintains a website which is the primary source for breaking news and information in Sawyer County, at www.sawyercountyrecord.net. The site is also part of a news gateway for northwestern Wisconsin through the Record’s parent company, APG Media of Wisconsin, offering connections to news sites for Rice Lake, Ashland, Spooner and Price County. You can also visit us on Facebook, and subscribe to our Twitter feed.

 https://www.sawyercountyrecord.net

