Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.Afton AlpsCarlson's Loveable LlamasDeaf Day at Minnesota Children's MuseumKaleidoscope EventsMIA Botticelli ExhibitSalvation Army Tree LightingBell Museum's Narwhal DisplayTwin Cities Con

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO