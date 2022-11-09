Read full article on original website
Nyla Nelson
2d ago
Does Not work using the iron to remove water stains as I tried Multiple times on several tables
Reply
4
Related
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
rsvplive.ie
We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time
Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
I’m a cleaning expert and this 75p hack removes stains and gets rid of smells in every room of your house
WANT to leave your house sparkling and squeaky clean?. Forget having to fork out for pricey cleaning products, it turns out you may just need to spend 75p. A cleaning expert has revealed the key hack she uses to get rid of stains and smells in every room in her house.
Dishwasher vs Washing By Hand: Which Is Cheaper?
When it comes to using the dishwasher vs washing by hand, there’s a clear winner.
I’m a cleaning whizz – how to remove the damp smell from your laundry & why it’s all about your folding and fan position
AS the weather gets colder, most of us find it a struggle to get the laundry bone dry - and it's especially challenging for those without an access to a garden. The rising energy bills also mean that we're reluctant to switch the heating on - but this, in turn, makes it almost impossible for the clothes to dry.
Person buys table from thrift store that someone else had put aside by the manager
Black And White Photo Of A Thrift StoreSean Benesh/Unsplash. When you're at a thrift store, generally when there is an item that is sold there is at least a tag on it. The workers will generally not know if something is being held unless there is some communication going on. That means it's usually pretty difficult to have the following situation happen.
Heartbroken couple must DEMOLISH their £2million clifftop holiday home because it is set to fall into the sea
With breathtaking views over the North Sea, handsome Red House should be worth in the region of £2million. But the fierce rate of coastal erosion in parts of Suffolk means it is now not only worthless but dangerous. Demolition of the 1920s property in the village of Thorpeness began...
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
Man refuses to allow his wife to sleep once he wakes up for work at 4 a.m.: 'Step one, don't turn off the alarm clock'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My marriage was short, but I wish it were shorter. My husband and I had different work schedules. He worked early, leaving the house before sunrise.
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly
This is honestly brilliant.
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
I’m fuming after a neighbour left a note on my car telling me to move from my own space – what can I do?
A DRIVER has taken to social media to show an angry note left on their car by a neighbour. The post had people in the comments replying in disbelief at the audacity of the neighbour. Uploaded by Reddit user Kubrickfanclub_2, the post has the title: 'Somebody left this note on...
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
rsvplive.ie
You shouldn’t use washing machine or dryer during two specific hours to cut energy bills
As the weather continues to cool down, more people will be swapping out their t-shirt for jumpers and fans for heaters. However, with households reliant on their heating systems, they can expect their energy bills to increase. We’ve all heard that you should avoid the higher electricity tariffs by washing...
Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
3 News Now
6 best ways to make your house smell amazing
A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
Comments / 1