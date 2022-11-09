OTTAWA (KSNT) – The City of Ottawa announced that a road will be closed for four days while repairs are made by BNSF Railway. North Davis Avenue will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing from 8 a.m. Monday Nov. 14 till 5 p.m. Nov. 17. BNSF will be repairing the rail and […]

OTTAWA, KS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO