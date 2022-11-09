Read full article on original website
Fox 19
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
Ottawa street to close for railroad repairs
OTTAWA (KSNT) – The City of Ottawa announced that a road will be closed for four days while repairs are made by BNSF Railway. North Davis Avenue will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing from 8 a.m. Monday Nov. 14 till 5 p.m. Nov. 17. BNSF will be repairing the rail and […]
