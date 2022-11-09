Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
loudounnow.com
Report: Loudoun’s Tourism Revenue Tops $3B in Rebound
Loudoun’s tourism revenue topped just over $3 billion in 2021, according to the latest data released by Virginia Tourism. That’s the highest of any jurisdiction in the commonwealth. Much of the revenue growth was attributed to travel through Dulles Airport. “Dulles is an economic engine for the region...
loudounnow.com
Inova Loudoun Hosts 70 Job for a Day Students
Over 70 high school students shadowed doctors, nurses and a host of at Inova Loudoun on Thursday as part of the Loudoun School-Business Partnership’s Job for Day program. The partnership has teamed up with Inova Loudoun Hospital for over 20 years to give juniors and seniors in all Loudoun County High Schools a chance to experience a career of their choice through job shadowing.
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Holds Public Briefings on Main Street Program
Leesburg’s Department of Economic Development tonight will hold the first of two public meetings to present information on the Virginia Main Street Program and how it could be applied downtown. The session will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the lower-level meeting room at the Ida Lee...
loudounnow.com
Beyond Thank You: Loudoun Program Reflects on the Service of Veterans
The George C. Marshall International Center hosted its 18th annual Veterans Day Commemoration ceremony today, featuring remarks by Vice Admiral Joseph D. Kernan and a pledge from the county Board of Supervisors to do more to support Gold Star families. Kernan served for 36 years, a career that included roles...
loudounnow.com
The Blue Ridge Mountains: A Friend at Risk
The Friends of the Blue Ridge Mountains and other conservation groups have grave concerns about the inadequate protections for the Blue Ridge Mountains provided by Loudoun’s current draft of a new zoning ordinance. A Challenge. We challenge you to stop thinking of the Blue Ridge Mountains as just the...
loudounnow.com
School Board Outlines Priorities to State Lawmakers
The county School Board on Thursday presented its legislative priorities to members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation their annual breakfast meeting. “These are important topics as you get down to Richmond to reflect back on the values provided by Loudoun County Public Schools. We wanted to make sure you knew where our emphasis was,” School Board Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said.
loudounnow.com
Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans
Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
loudounnow.com
Round Hill Council: What About the Wall?
As of last week, there remined some 160 items on the punch list to fully complete the Main St./Franklin Park Trail project, as contractors continue to test and tidy up the work done over the past two years. However, it is an item not on the list that has the...
loudounnow.com
Ashburn Marketing Firm Awarded for VDH Vaccine Campaign
Ashburn marketing firm Identika has been recognized for a campaign at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic urging people to remember those other vaccines. Their statewide campaign, developed for the Virginia Department of Health, was awarded gold at the Davey Awards, the largest awards ceremony for smaller firms, sanctioned and judged by the invitation-only Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.
loudounnow.com
Joan Theresa Adams Jasinski, 1950-2022
Joan Theresa Adams Jasinski passed away peacefully in her home in Bluemont, Virginia on November 2, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. Joan was born on March 8, 1950, in New York, NY. In 1959 she moved upstate New York to Ulster County where she attended school. She then moved to Pearl River, N.Y. and started her career in hairdressing.
loudounnow.com
Scouting for Food Pickups Saturday
The Scouts will be back on Loudoun doorsteps on Saturday to pick up donations for Scouting for Food, helping replenish the stockrooms of local food pantries for the holiday season. Earlier this month, many Loudouners came home to notes from scout troops seeking donations of non-perishable food items, and offering...
theburn.com
Loudoun’s best kept secret prepares for its biggest sale of the year
One of Loudoun County’s most unique and interesting stores has a been a bit of a well-kept secret. Despite opening in the busy One Loudoun shopping and lifestyle center five years ago, some people don’t fully understand what it is — and the amazing deals they can find there.
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
nbc25news.com
Here's what parents decided in hotly contested US school board races
WASHINGTON (CITC) — Communities across the United States chose who they want leading their school districts during Tuesday's midterm elections. In some hotly contested races, topics such as book banning, gender identity curriculums and transparency were on the line. Here's what voters decided in some of the most closely...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County election results and takeaways
Among the things Havana, Beijing and Montgomery County have in common? You know the results of a general election before a single vote is cast, at least since 2002. Once again, there were no bombshells or surprises - and no debates or media coverage of the general election campaigns in Montgomery County. Democratic incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich won in a blowout over Republican challenger Reardon "Sully" Sullivan, 71.40% to 28.04%. Every Democrat running for County Council won, as well.
