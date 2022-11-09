ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th. The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt...
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
“Operation Thank You” kicks off Veterans Day celebrations

Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
FAMU Cancels Classes at Central and South Florida Sites Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is actively monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole. As a result of the storm’s predicted path northward, the College of Law has announced the cancelation of classes Wednesday and Thursday. No classes were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) is closed Wednesday.
Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?

The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
Tamaki Machelle Brooks

Tamaki Machelle Brooks, 46, of Bainbridge, formerly of Cobb County, Ga., passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Coach of the Week: Jeff Littleton of Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The regular season has come to an end but we’re still highlighting coaches that got the job done. This week’s coach of the week lead his team to a huge win that clinched them the number one spot in the playoffs. Our week 12 Coach of the week is coach Jeff Littleton of the Bainbridge Bearcats. Coach Littleton lead his team a big 53-20 win over region rivals the Cairo Syrupmakers.
A Midtown Renovation to the Nines!

Historic charm! Built in 1933 and truly one of the most unusual homes in Tallahassee, this four-bedroom, three-bath, 3,208-square-foot brick Tudor-style home in Midtown was recently renovated by Renowned Restorations. The contractor maintained the home’s original charm while offering many modern upgrades. The eight-month restoration started with big ticket items, including a new roof and abatement of old asbestos shingles, a new HVAC system and a tankless water heater, but the upgrades didn’t stop there. Renowned Restorations continued with new electrical and plumbing in the kitchen, family bathroom, master bath, bedroom and many other areas. The transformation of this house is like no other, and you can’t beat the location in the heart of Tallahassee, close to TMH, downtown, many local restaurants and shopping. Charming, to say the least!
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jackson High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
Smoked Turkey Collard Greens recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas demonstrates how to make Smoked Turkey Collard Greens. 1 tsp of TexasPete pepper sauce juice and 2 of the peppers. Into a large pot, add chicken stock and cleaned turkey necks. Bring to a boil on medium to high heat. Simmer for 1 hour and 20 minutes. After turkey necks are fork tender, add shredded collard greens into the same pot, then add 2 cups of water. Simmer on medium heat for 15 minutes. Next, add garlic powder, onion powder, pink salt, black pepper, red wine vinegar, and pepper sauce with the peppers. Stir in all the ingredients well, then cover with a lid and allow to cook for an additional hour or until greens are tender. Enjoy!
