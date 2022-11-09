Historic charm! Built in 1933 and truly one of the most unusual homes in Tallahassee, this four-bedroom, three-bath, 3,208-square-foot brick Tudor-style home in Midtown was recently renovated by Renowned Restorations. The contractor maintained the home’s original charm while offering many modern upgrades. The eight-month restoration started with big ticket items, including a new roof and abatement of old asbestos shingles, a new HVAC system and a tankless water heater, but the upgrades didn’t stop there. Renowned Restorations continued with new electrical and plumbing in the kitchen, family bathroom, master bath, bedroom and many other areas. The transformation of this house is like no other, and you can’t beat the location in the heart of Tallahassee, close to TMH, downtown, many local restaurants and shopping. Charming, to say the least!

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO