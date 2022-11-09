Bright Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $306.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

Bright Health expects full-year revenue of $6.8 billion.

The company's shares closed at 98 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $7.54.

