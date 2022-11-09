Read full article on original website
Analysts love these EV-related stocks — and give one upside of more than 100%
The world is running out of fresh water. How to invest in the companies trying to prevent this crisis.
CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Thursday, November 10th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/10/goldman-sachs-ceo-says-he-expects-a-reopening-in-capital-markets-next-year.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JIM CRAMER:...
JPMorgan predicts the best long-term 60/40 portfolio returns in more than a decade
These mutual funds are planning to hit investors with capital gains distributions. How to decide the right move for you.
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried blames himself for FTX's collapse, admits he 'f---ed up'
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted Thursday morning that he is "sorry," admitting that he "f---ed up" and "should have done better." The post comes as the onetime hero of the crypto sector is begging for billions of dollars to stave off bankruptcy. "I also should have been communicating more very recently,"...
Your boss denied your promotion request. Here's a CEO's simple advice for what to do next
Rejection can be a tough pill to swallow, especially when it comes directly from your boss. Debby Soo, CEO of restaurant reservation service OpenTable, knows the feeling. Like many others, she's received countless "no's" throughout her career before finally landing promotions or new positions, she says. Those rejections have helped...
Corona beer-maker Constellation dumps dual-class shares to the benefit of investors like us
A case of Constellation Brands Inc. Corona beer sits on a shelf in a cooler during a delivery in Ottawa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
From Elon Musk to Sam Bankman-Fried, a bad week for market geniuses, but was it their fault?
A chaotic week for Twitter and the collapse of crypto exchange FTX are the latest examples of how the lone genius model of capitalism can lead to governance failures. From Sam Bankman-Fried to Mark Zuckerberg, genius doesn't mean corporate governance should be an afterthought in how companies are run, says Yale leadership guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.
We're selling some bank shares and buying some more beer stock
We're selling 125 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) at roughly $90.44 each, and buying 45 shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) at roughly $242.25 each. Following Friday's trades, the portfolio will own 1,475 shares of Morgan Stanley, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 4.69% from 5.07%; and 435 shares of Constellation Brands, increasing its weighting to 3.58% from 3.22%
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have disappeared, SBF had a secret 'back door' to transfer billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
Art Cashin says markets will likely re-test the lows after Thursday's 'borderline miraculous' rally
Cathie Wood's Innovation ETF draws $1 billion despite a 60% loss. Here's why investors are standing by her.
Binance backs out of FTX rescue, leaving the crypto exchange on the brink of collapse
Binance is backing out of its plans to acquire FTX, the company said Wednesday. "The issues are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said in a tweet. FTX, which was valued at $32 billion earlier this year, is now in jeopardy of collapsing. Binance is backing out of...
Final Trades: TSM, NXE, MRK & VWO
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Courtney Garcia, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
Mass layoffs at Twitter, Meta and other companies spotlight a little-known U.S. law that protects employees
Soon after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, mass layoffs began. On the night of Nov. 3, hundreds of the company's employees were notified via email that they no longer worked there, though some have since been asked to come back, Bloomberg reports. In...
Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
The Labor Transformation and What It Means for Business
Organized labor is having a moment in America. Stories of organization efforts at places like Starbucks and Amazon have captured headlines and shone a light on often contentious relations between employees and employers. Recent data shows that workers have won 639 union elections so far this year, across a range of industries, for the highest win total in nearly 20 years. And a recent 2022 Gallup survey showed public approval of unions at a 57-year peak.
Read Elon Musk's first email to all Twitter employees: Remote work over, company needs subscriptions to survive downturn
In his first companywide email to Twitter employees, new owner and CEO Elon Musk said he was ending the social network's "work from home forever" policy. Now, according to the email obtained by CNBC, Musk wants employees to be in a Twitter office at least 40 hours a week, and plans to personally approve any alternative arrangements.
How Spotify stayed No. 1 in streaming audio even with Apple, YouTube and Amazon aiming for it
Spotify remains the No. 1 streaming audio service with a sizable lead over Apple, Amazon and YouTube Music in reported paid subscribers. It has branched out into audiobooks and podcasts and now has nearly 200 million paying customers. Controversies have trailed Daniel Ek's company at every turn, from Taylor Swift...
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as a Business Imperative
Research has shown that diverse, inclusive teams perform better and in today's market, companies need every advantage they can get. In this conversation, we'll talk with top executives about why robust and practicable DEI practices are essential in today's business climate, and what every leader should know about how to foster inclusivity and keep employees motivated.
These are the top 10 airlines in the world for 2022—and not one U.S. carrier made the list
Airline-ranking company Skytrax ranked the world's best carriers, and not a single U.S. airline made it to the top 10. Delta Airlines did rank in the 24th spot and earned the title of the best airline in North America—a result backed up by this year's travelers satisfaction survey from The Points Guy.
