CNBC

CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Thursday, November 10th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/10/goldman-sachs-ceo-says-he-expects-a-reopening-in-capital-markets-next-year.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JIM CRAMER:...
CNBC

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
CNBC

Your boss denied your promotion request. Here's a CEO's simple advice for what to do next

Rejection can be a tough pill to swallow, especially when it comes directly from your boss. Debby Soo, CEO of restaurant reservation service OpenTable, knows the feeling. Like many others, she's received countless "no's" throughout her career before finally landing promotions or new positions, she says. Those rejections have helped...
CNBC

From Elon Musk to Sam Bankman-Fried, a bad week for market geniuses, but was it their fault?

A chaotic week for Twitter and the collapse of crypto exchange FTX are the latest examples of how the lone genius model of capitalism can lead to governance failures. From Sam Bankman-Fried to Mark Zuckerberg, genius doesn't mean corporate governance should be an afterthought in how companies are run, says Yale leadership guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.
CNBC

We're selling some bank shares and buying some more beer stock

We're selling 125 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) at roughly $90.44 each, and buying 45 shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) at roughly $242.25 each. Following Friday's trades, the portfolio will own 1,475 shares of Morgan Stanley, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 4.69% from 5.07%; and 435 shares of Constellation Brands, increasing its weighting to 3.58% from 3.22%
CNBC

Final Trades: TSM, NXE, MRK & VWO

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Courtney Garcia, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
CNBC

Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers

New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
CNBC

The Labor Transformation and What It Means for Business

Organized labor is having a moment in America. Stories of organization efforts at places like Starbucks and Amazon have captured headlines and shone a light on often contentious relations between employees and employers. Recent data shows that workers have won 639 union elections so far this year, across a range of industries, for the highest win total in nearly 20 years. And a recent 2022 Gallup survey showed public approval of unions at a 57-year peak.
CNBC

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as a Business Imperative

Research has shown that diverse, inclusive teams perform better and in today's market, companies need every advantage they can get. In this conversation, we'll talk with top executives about why robust and practicable DEI practices are essential in today's business climate, and what every leader should know about how to foster inclusivity and keep employees motivated.

