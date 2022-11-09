Hurricane golfers named academic all-state

The Golf Coaches of Wisconsin has named several members of the Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team to the Academic All-State Team for the fall 2021 season.

Sofia Bonicatto received High Honors, while Alyson Reier, Macey Reier and Elle Titus received Honors.

To earn High Honors, the honoree must earn a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, participate in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and be in grades 10-12.

The student athletes “serve as great examples to others, proving that academic and athletic successes are not mutually exclusive,” said GCAW Academic All-State Chairperson Bob Sullivan.

The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in schools and communities. Besides honoring both boys and girls who succeed as student athletes, the association also selects an annual All-State team for boys and girls based on their playing ability. An academic Team award honoring high school teams with the highest cumulative GPA will be announced in February, 2023.