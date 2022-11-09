Suzan returns from Worlds 9th and with more confidence

Every year during the Super Bowl the team with most experience in the big game is always given the advantage – a recognition that experience makes a difference.

Amy Suzan of Hayward just returned from the International Powerlifting Federal World (IPFW) Championships in St. John, Newfoundland, Canada and from that competition she moved up from 10th in the world for her age and weight class to 9th, but more importantly for Suzan she returned with experience of competing in a world event and gained more confidence one only obtains by competing at the highest level.

“I did get nervous the night before my first competition,” said Suzan, “but each time I compete at this level I’m handling my nerves better, and now it’s just having the confidence that you can do it on that stage.”

The October 10-15 competition is the third outside the lower 48 states for Suzan. She has previously lifted in Costa Rica and US Virgin Islands and she was in Canada as part of the US Virgin Islands team.

Suzan competes 69K weight Master’s division or those over 40 years of age.

She trains from her garage in Hayward and says if she had performed Oct. 12 at the same level she has lifted in her garage she would have come in 4th or 5th instead of 9th.

“But what you lift in the gym doesn’t count,” she said. “What counts is what you lift in competition.”

The Worlds competition involved three different lifts: squat, bench press and deadlift.

Suzan lifted well below her personal records (PR) in squat and the bench press, but in the deadlift, she set a PR of 320 pounds.

In the squat, where a bar of weights is taken on the shoulders for a downward movement before returning upright, Suzan was successful in her first lift of 95k and her second of 107.5K but when she tried to lift 117.5k (approximately 260 pounds) she faltered in her technique although she successfully completed the lift.

“You have to un-rack and then take your time and squat all the way down and squat parallel to your knees and then you go back up, but when I did the easiest part of my whole lift I made a mistake,” she said.

Two of three judges gave Suzan a red light instead of the white light for passing that disqualified her third squat.

“My coach said, ‘You know what you did. You didn’t have the confidence.’”

Suzan said the 117.5k would have been a PR for her.

In the bench press, Suzan lifted 70k but faltered at two attempts of 77.5k.

“I’ve done over 200 pounds at home but there I only lifted 155 or 159 pounds there,” she said, “so I did about 50 pounds less that my max, which is kind of a bummer, but you never know on game day, and you just have to get the right setup and get in the right mindset and just everything has to be perfect.”

The one bright spot for Suzan was the deadlift (picking up a bar with weights off the ground and standing straight) where she set a PR.

One of the coaches, Garmez Parks from Indiana, pointed out to Suzan when she typically approaches a PR she was tending to change her stance and she corrected that tendency.

“That advice contributed to me making my PR in deadlifts,” she said.

Suzan came in 9th overall, but her team, the Women’s US Virgin Island, came in second.

“It was fun being part of team,” she said. “You get to know the same people and get to hang out with them and get to know them better.”

This competition Suzan was accompanied by her son, Trevor, 13.

“That was the best part of being a parent was him watching me and being in the audience and waving and cheering me on,” she said.

The mother and son arrived the Saturday before she competed Wednesday and spent next few days sight-seeing with Trevor expecting to see a moose.

“One day we walked over 23,000 steps,” she said of the sightseeing. “It’s a beautiful place.”

Next for Suzan, she will return to the US Virgin Islands in February to compete in nationals, and she hopes to re-qualify for another world competition in 2023 that includes Bench Worlds in May held at Sun City, South Africa and another IPFW competition in October but this time in Mongolia.

“It was so much fun competing as a team and I kind of want to do that again just because it was fun, and I want to move up the ladder, focus on moving up and setting PRs in all three areas (squat, bench press and deadlifts),” she said.