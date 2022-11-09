School board proceeds with referendum building plans

At a special meeting Monday, Nov. 7, the Hayward Community School Board gave the go-head to Kraus-Anderson to proceed with construction documents for renovations to the high school and primary school.

The action is in response to the school district $49.7 million bond referendum approved by voters last spring, which includes all four school buildings.

Kraus-Anderson (K-A) staff said they have held six working sessions with users of the facilities on which work will be performed.

The board is scheduled to approve bid packages for the high school and primary school projects at its Dec. 19 meeting and to send out bid packages in early January.

The board will act on a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) amendment in February. Construction would begin next June.

K-A staffer Dustin Phillips said that so far the project “is right on budget, which is good news.”

The current market “is still seeing unprecedented inflation,” he added.

The board approved K-A’s proposal to have Blakeman Plumbing and Heating assist with mechanical and plumbing systems with a potential savings of $400,000 on the projected $4 million cost.

Also on Monday, the board voted to continue the district’s human growth and development (HGD) advisory committee process.

The 25-member HGD advisory committee includes five students, plus clergy and school board members. Every person on the committee can vote.

District Curriculum Coordinator Kelly Ryder said her office is open for people wishing to stop in and review the HGD curriculum materials being used or proposed for use in the middle school and high school.

The curriculum committee reviewed and tabled for one month applications from 11th and 12th grade students for the “Start College Now” credit courses, which begin the second semester.

Principal Dan VanderVelden said that the past, about 30 students have taken “Start College Now” classes in the construction technology and financial services academies to earn college credits. Those classes are taught by Hayward High School teachers except for one course which is taught via instructional TV by Northwood Technical College.

“This year we’ve had more applications than ever before,” VanderVelden said.

The board discussed hiring an additional school resource officer (SRO) for the district. There is one full-time police officer working for the district now.

Supt. Craig Olson said grants could be available to help pay for hiring an additional SRO starting next fall. “It looks very do-able,” he said.

Also, the board:

•• Hired Brianne DePew as administrative assistant at the primary and intermediate schools.

•• Hired Cassandra Wurm as early childhood special education paraprofessional.

•• Hired Jake Sande as eighth grade girls basketball coach and Ben Carlson as seventh grade basketball coach.