ANI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) _ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its third quarter.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.7 million.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.34 to $1.62 per share, with revenue in the range of $295 million to $315 million.

ANI shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIP