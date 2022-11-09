ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis touts Florida’s ‘rewritten’ political map as supporters chant ‘two more years’

By Brett Samuels
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqKT7_0j4JisHI00

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday declared that voters had “rewritten the political map” in touting his landslide victory to reelection as supporters chanted “two more years,” a nod to his potential ambitions to run for president in 2024.

DeSantis coasted to victory over Democratic nominee, Charlie Crist, flipping Miami-Dade County, which had not voted for a Republican gubernatorial nominee in roughly 20 years.

“Thanks to the overwhelming support of the people of Florida, we not only won an election, we have rewritten the political map,” DeSantis said. “Thank you for honoring us with a win for the ages.”

DeSantis led Crist by roughly 1.5 million votes with 88 percent of votes in Florida reported, according to The New York Times.

“We saw freedom and our very way of life in so many other jurisdictions in this country wither on the vine. Florida held the line. We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination,” DeSantis said as those at his watch party chanted “two more years,” a reference to the possibility of a 2024 presidential bid.

DeSantis, who was first elected in 2018, has used his record on keeping the state open during the COVID-19 pandemic and fighting the Biden administration on prominent issues like immigration to step into the spotlight of the conservative movement.

Polls consistently show DeSantis as a top choice among GOP voters if former President Trump does not run for another term, and some in the party have suggested DeSantis should be the party’s nominee regardless if Trump runs.

Tensions between the two potential 2024 contenders has already heightened slightly in recent days as Trump referred to DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, and warning in a Fox News interview on Monday evening that he would reveal unflattering things about the Florida governor if he jumped into a presidential primary.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

GOP candidate who reportedly misrepresented military service says House Republicans ‘left the campaign to die’

J.R. Majewski, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, said on Friday that Republican establishment leaders are to blame for the party’s performance in the midterm elections this year, not former President Trump.  Majewski said in a post in the right-wing media outlet The National Pulse that House Republicans abandoned him and “left the […]
OHIO STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Republican who toppled Dems’ campaign chief says it’s time to move beyond Trump

The New York Republican who toppled the House Democrats’ campaign chairman this week is calling for the GOP to move beyond former President Trump. Mike Lawler, a state assemblyman who upset Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday, said he’d “like to see the party move forward” after the midterm elections, where Republicans failed to […]
GEORGIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Democrat Gabe Vasquez defeats Republican incumbent in New Mexico

Democrat Gabe Vasquez is projected to defeat Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, denying her a second term and adding to GOP woes this midterm cycle. During the redistricting process, Democrats in New Mexico drew new lines for the southern border district that made the once reliably Republican seat more competitive. […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy