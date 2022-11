Wellsboro, Pa. — Penn College will hold informational sessions for future nurses at the Wellsboro campus in November and December. Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host four information sessions for those considering nursing as a career: Nov. 10, Nov. 21, Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, all at 6:30 p.m. The sessions will be held at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and will be connected to the Potter County Education Center via Zoom.

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO