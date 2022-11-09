ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Dump Truck Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Groton Crash

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBaOn_0j4Ji2u700
The area of the deadly crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view

A Connecticut dump truck driver was killed and a passenger injured during a single-vehicle crash after hitting a tree.

The crash took place in New London County around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in Groton.

According to Capt. Greg McCarthy of the Groton Police, emergency dispatch received several 911 calls regarding a serious motor vehicle accident on Fort Hill Road in the area of Vergennes Court.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a dump truck that had struck a tree on the south side of Fort Hill Road just east of Vergennes Court, McCarthy said.

Officers located the driver, identified as James Turner, age 69, of Groton, still in the driver’s seat but he was not conscious or alert, police said.

A passenger was entrapped in the truck and emergency responders worked to free him from the wreckage using a hydraulic cutting tool commonly known as the jaws of life, McCarthy said.

Turner was transported to L&M Hospital in New London, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

McCarthy said the passenger of the truck, identified as Reginald Haggan, age 70, Groton, suffered a serious head injury and was flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

An initial investigation showed the dump truck was traveling westbound on Fort Hill Road just west of Central Avenue when the truck veered sharply to the left and accelerated speed as it crossed the eastbound lane of traffic. The truck then drove off the road striking a large tree where it came to rest, McCarthy said.

Members of the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut

A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Burlington crash

BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, officials said. The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. LifeStar was called to the scene before it was canceled. One other person was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for...
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

I-95 north reopens following rollover tractor-trailer crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of I-95 northbound in Clinton Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 5:40 a.m., impacting traffic between Exits 63 and 64. Lanes have since reopened. State police stated that minor injuries have been reported from the scene. They […]
CLINTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Woman seriously injured in Bristol crash Tuesday afternoon, police say

BRISTOL — A woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Bristol Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Geoffrey Lund. Lund said the crash involved two cars, including a pickup truck. It reportedly occurred near the intersection of Park and Divinity streets around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Oxford teen dies in stolen motorcycle collision

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby. Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night. Authorities only identified the rider who was killed...
OXFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Man Dead, 1 Man Seriously Injured in Dump Truck Crash in Groton

One man has died and another man is seriously injured after a dump truck crash in Groton on Monday. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a serious crash on Fort Hill Road shortly before 11 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they said they found a dump truck that...
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Police identify man in Hartford shooting caught on camera

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police identified a man who was shot in a deadly shooting Wednesday night that was caught on a city camera. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. Brown was shot to death at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Capen Street, according to […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
402K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy