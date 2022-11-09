ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Arrest Made in Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-run in Gloucester Twp., NJ

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — There has been an arrest in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in the township on Monday. Officers responded to Black Horse Pike around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian laying in the roadway. The woman, identified as 58-year-old Elaine Hubler, of Hilltop, was attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of a dark vehicle struck her and drove away.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest in Black Horse Pike Hit-and-Run That Killed NJ Woman

Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing a woman in Blackwood, New Jersey, and then driving off late Monday night. Gloucester Township police announced on Thursday the arrest of Orlando A. Venters Jr., 42, of Berlin, New Jersey. Police said he was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash and Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License.
BERLIN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Howell Crash

HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
HOWELL, NJ
Shore News Network

Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury

WOODBURY, NJ – A 65-year-old man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was arrested for fleeing the scene of a serious crash involving a 70-year-old pedestrian in Woodbury this past spring. Leroy Cates Jr. was arrested by police in Woodbury for the March 18th incident that left the 70-year-old in critical condition. During her recovery, the elderly woman underwent multiple surgeries during a lengthy hospital stay at Cooper University Medical Center. At around 8:30 pm on March 19th, police found the victim lying in the roadway at 231 North Evergreen Court. She was treated and transported to the hospital. The driver of the The post Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Men Shot in SUV; 1 Dies, Other Drives Self to Hospital

An SUV driver managed to drive himself to the hospital after being shot in the back in a shooting that killed his passenger. Police officers rushed to the intersection of North Park Ave and West Somerset Street in North Philadelphia around 11 p.m. Thursday to find evidence of gunfire, but no signs of anyone struck by bullets, investigators said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy