Red Wave Captures Hillsborough, Pinellas Commissions

TAMPA -- The red wave trickled all the way down to the local level in the Tampa Bay area, as both the Pinellas and the Hillsborough County Commissions tipped to Republican control.

The Pinellas commission came down to a battle between incumbent Pat Gerard and Republican charter bus owner Brian Scott, who defeated her.

In Hillsborough, chair Kimberly Overman and Mariella Smith lost their countywide races, giving the G-O-P a 4-3 majority. The new commissioners are Donna Cepeda in District 5 and Joshua Wostal in District 7.

In the legislature, Democrats lost Janet Cruz's senate seat to Republican Jay Collins, and Representative Andrew Leaarned lost to Republican Danny Alvarez.

