ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress

By Sandra Sanchez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyZej_0j4JhFG600

HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman.

Gonzalez will return to Washington, D.C., for a fourth term after unseating U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, in Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Gonzalez garnered 54 percent of the vote to beat Flores, who picked up just under 43 percent, according to unofficial returns from the Texas Secretary of State. Independent Chris Royal got 3 percent of the vote.

“The people of South Texas have spoken. They have chosen someone with a track record of bringing vital resources to South Texas. I look forward to representing the people of the 34th Congressional District of Texas and working to continue delivering for South Texas,” Gonzalez said after results were announced late Tuesday.

“I hope all of us can come together and work for the betterment of all South Texans and Americans, regardless of political affiliation. It is on all of us to ensure we hold up the work of those who have come before us and that we leave a better America for those who come after,” he said.

Gonzalez currently represents Texas’ 15th Congressional District but after the GOP-led Texas Legislature redrew the boundaries, Gonzalez found his McAllen home now in the 34th where he launched a campaign against Flores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5fre_0j4JhFG600

Flores, a staunch conservative, was elected this summer in a special election after Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas, suddenly retired from this Gulf Coast border district that includes Brownsville, Texas.

As a sitting member of Congress, Flores entered the race with some momentum of her own, but lost in a district that became favorable to Democrats when it was redrawn.

“While there was a red wave nationally, in the lower Valley it’s more like a drizzle or a blue damn held back the red wave,” Andrew Smith, a political science professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, told Border Report.

Gonzalez is a moderate who supports a woman’s right to choose and voted with other Democrats in 2021 to codify abortion rights.

He believes in strong border security and alternative technology that is less intrusive to help Border Patrol agents patrol the southern border.

In September, he filed the Safe Zones Act that would require migrants to make their claims for asylum on the southern border of Mexico with Guatemala — not the United States. If they are accepted, they would fly directly to their destination U.S. cities, without crossing into South Texas.

“They could not go through Mexico under this law. If they showed up at our border without having checked into that safe zone they would be immediately removed back to that safe zone. This is the only real proposal in the country that would address what we’re dealing with,” Gonzalez told Border Report on Thursday as he cast his vote in the tiny town of Elsa, Texas. “It would take the cartels out of it. It would bring safety and security to our southern border and would allow law enforcement and Border Patrol to do the job they’re meant to do.”

Flores last week also co-sponsored immigration legislation, called the Justice for Victims of Open Borders Act, that would require states to give priority to victims of violent crimes that are committed by those who are not legally in the United States.

Gonzalez is a lawyer who serves on the House Financial Services Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Democrat Gabe Vasquez defeats Republican incumbent in New Mexico

Democrat Gabe Vasquez is projected to defeat Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, denying her a second term and adding to GOP woes this midterm cycle. During the redistricting process, Democrats in New Mexico drew new lines for the southern border district that made the once reliably Republican seat more competitive. […]
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid

LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Biden could cost Beto a chance at becoming Texas Governor

The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight. A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.
TEXAS STATE
Valley Morning Star

Gonzalez claims victory over Flores

HARLINGEN — Under a national spotlight, Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez claimed victory over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores in a highly contested race for District 34’s congressional seat Tuesday night, sending a message to the Republican Party — “South Texas cannot be bought,” Gonzalez said.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Texas Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Texas for a rally on Saturday night as he faces growing legal pressure—just one day after the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot subpoenaed the embattled ex-president. Trump will speak in Robstown to support his endorsed candidates in the Lone...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy