Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces over $60 million in 2022 payments from opioid settlements
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has announced that all counties and municipalities participating in settlements with the former opioids manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, and opioid distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen will begin receiving their first payments in the coming weeks. Under the settlement agreements and...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan meets with Governor-Elect Wes Moore at State House in Annapolis [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Following Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, Governor Larry Hogan met with Governor-Elect Wes Moore on Thursday to discuss the smooth and orderly transition to the incoming administration. Following a private meeting in the governor’s office at the State House in Annapolis, the governor and governor-elect took questions from the media.
Nottingham MD
Hurricane Nicole remnants to bring heavy rain, scattered storms to Maryland on Friday
MD—Friday will likely be wet and potentially stormy in the Baltimore area, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Nicole. As the remnants of the powerful storm travel up the East Coast, the National Weather Service says there will be steady rainfall in central and western Maryland over a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Harford/Joppa Road intersection roadwork to be finished by December
CARNEY, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Thursday passed along word from the Maryland State Highway Administration that the Harford Road / Joppa Road intersection in Carney will be finished by this December. “The pedestrian work is almost 100% complete, including pedestrian crossing poles, sidewalks, and pavement markings,” wrote...
Nottingham MD
Crash on I-695 snarls traffic near Carney
TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash on I-695. The crash was reported at just before 12:30 p.m. along the outer loop at the Loch Raven Boulevard exit. Several lanes along the outer looped are blocked and traffic is jammed all the way back to...
Comments / 0