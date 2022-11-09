ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Republicans celebrate major victories in state midterm election

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A day after the midterms, state Republicans are celebrating their victories in South Carolina after a red wave swept across the state. The Republican Party is excited, saying this victory is due to hard work, but some political observers also hope the results can bring party officials “to their senses.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

McMaster reelected as S.C. governor and other top S.C. election results

NCDOT is saying that the noise ordinance does not apply. The crash happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street on Tuesday evening. The rally and march by JCSU students were to get rid of the notion that your vote doesn't matter. Man charged with sexual assault in court. Updated: 17...
abccolumbia.com

Your Voice, Your Vote: A look at the SC Governor’s race

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Vote 2022 Election coverage, we are looking at the race for Governor. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has been covering both Governor Henry McMaster’s campaign and Democrat Joe Cunningham’s campaign. Alex is at the SC GOP Election night party headquarters with a look...
abccolumbia.com

SLED: SC murder rate highest since 1991

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Murders are increasing in South Carolina. Thursday State Law Enforcement Division released its Crime in South Carolina 2021 report. According to the report, murder rates in the state are at their highest levels since 1991. In a statement, SLED Director Mark Keel says, “We have seen...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Lisa Ellis thanks supporters, concedes from race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today in a statement made on her official Facebook campaign site, Lisa Ellis reflected on the midterm elections and formally conceded from the South Carolina Superintendent of Education race. She thanked supporters and stated that the fight for public education is not over. “Thank you...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lisa Ellis issued a statement Wednesday morning conceding the Superintendent of Education race. “Thank you to everyone who has put in the work on this campaign, who has worked endless hours to speak with voters, plan events, and speak out online. I called my opponent this morning to congratulate her on a well-run race. While the results are not what we wanted, we know we made a huge impact on this state.”
wgac.com

7 Crazy South Carolina Laws

Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, affecting residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A nerve-wracking night for residents in Florida, thanks to Hurricane Nicole. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane packing heavy winds and a potentially devastating storm surge and has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm is so large, it will affect most...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy