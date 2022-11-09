Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Pay raises for 6 South Carolina elected officials are coming in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A day after the election, six South Carolina elected officials were given big salary increases with pay for two of those officials more than doubling. A state commission made up of eight lawmakers and three Governor appointees approved the raises Wednesday. When Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Why were most races in South Carolina’s election uncontested?
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
wpde.com
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
FOX Carolina
Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
wach.com
Republicans celebrate major victories in state midterm election
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A day after the midterms, state Republicans are celebrating their victories in South Carolina after a red wave swept across the state. The Republican Party is excited, saying this victory is due to hard work, but some political observers also hope the results can bring party officials “to their senses.”
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
WBTV
McMaster reelected as S.C. governor and other top S.C. election results
McMaster reelected as S.C. governor and other top S.C. election results
abccolumbia.com
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
abccolumbia.com
SCGOP Chairman, Democrat House District 75 Elect respond to Election Day wins
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick spoke at the Republican Party’s office on Marion Street this morning about yesterday’s wins for the Republican Party. “I mean here in SC we had the red wave, came and swept in along the coast, and went...
FOX Carolina
SC GOP preparing for 'victory' party in Columbia
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Gov. Henry McMaster gives speech after winning the 2022 S.C. Governor's race.
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
abccolumbia.com
Your Voice, Your Vote: A look at the SC Governor’s race
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Vote 2022 Election coverage, we are looking at the race for Governor. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has been covering both Governor Henry McMaster’s campaign and Democrat Joe Cunningham’s campaign. Alex is at the SC GOP Election night party headquarters with a look...
WJCL
Election Results: Voters decide South Carolina state seats, measures
Several state seats and measures were decided in South Carolina's 2022 midterm election. Several state seats and measures were decided in South Carolina's 2022 midterm election.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: SC murder rate highest since 1991
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Murders are increasing in South Carolina. Thursday State Law Enforcement Division released its Crime in South Carolina 2021 report. According to the report, murder rates in the state are at their highest levels since 1991. In a statement, SLED Director Mark Keel says, “We have seen...
abccolumbia.com
Lisa Ellis thanks supporters, concedes from race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today in a statement made on her official Facebook campaign site, Lisa Ellis reflected on the midterm elections and formally conceded from the South Carolina Superintendent of Education race. She thanked supporters and stated that the fight for public education is not over. “Thank you...
WIS-TV
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lisa Ellis issued a statement Wednesday morning conceding the Superintendent of Education race. “Thank you to everyone who has put in the work on this campaign, who has worked endless hours to speak with voters, plan events, and speak out online. I called my opponent this morning to congratulate her on a well-run race. While the results are not what we wanted, we know we made a huge impact on this state.”
wgac.com
abccolumbia.com
