University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wintery mix for some
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold start to the day with temps falling into the 30s and 40s. Our cold front has since passed over us, but a lingering wave of moisture continues to move over us. Let’s get to it. As temps...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to Nicole, we’re benefiting from some long needed, soaking rain. Our next, quick moving, weather maker arrives on Saturday. As cold air settles in, with rain in place, a cold rain switches to a winter mix, then snow. Some could see less than an inch, of snow, on grassy and elevated surfaces.
bereadylexington.com
Lexington’s Winter Weather Plan for Homeless Sheltering in Effect Saturday Night
The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has been made aware of forecasted temperatures below freezing beginning Saturday evening. Therefore, the community’s Emergency Winter Weather Plan will be in effect beginning Saturday evening (November 12th) and until Monday morning (November 14th). Based on forecasts, an extension of this activation is very likely. The OHPI will continue to monitor conditions and extend the plan and shelter openings as appropriate.
WKYT 27
Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain is welcome news for firefighters battling forest fires. Crews in Estill County got two fires contained this week. Thursday night, they were monitoring hot spots. Friday, they were still out making sure the fires didn’t spark again despite the rain. Chuck Ferrell...
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
WKYT 27
One person missing after car goes into Kentucky River
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person remains missing after a car went into the Kentucky River near Old Richmond Road. Lexington Fire Major John Walters says a car went off the road and into the river near Proud Mary’s BBQ around 9:42 p.m. Friday. Two men were found on...
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
WKYT 27
Emergency management says both Estill County wildfires are contained
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both of the wildfires in Estill County are now 100% contained. Wednesday night, EMA officials announced containment for the Pitts fire. Later Thursday morning, they announced the Chamberlain fire was also now 100% contained. Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddle says he is much...
Fireball brighter than full moon spotted in 14 states, NASA says
A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns
WATCH | Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estille County wildfire. WATCH | Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estille County wildfire. WATCH | Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK. Updated: 3 hours ago. WATCH | Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK. WATCH | Firefighters use...
wymt.com
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
State of Emergency declared following Estill County wildfire
The dry conditions are continuing to keep firefighters busy in the area, this time in Estill County.
Which came 1st, Bourbon County or bourbon whiskey?
Have you ever wondered how bourbon whiskey got its name? Or when and where was bourbon first manufactured?
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 12
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The playoffs are in full swing. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games:. Week 12: High School Game Time, part 1: Covington Catholic at Frederick Douglass, Madison Central at Dunbar, Tates Creek at Bryan Station and Somerset at Lexington Christian. Week 12: High School Game...
WKYT 27
10th annual Diana Ross Coat Drive underway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is kicking off its annual Diana Ross Care Coat Drive. It is the 10th year for the drive. A coat is must have as the weather gets colder and officials with the sheriff’s office say there are a number of people in Lexington who just don’t have that good winter coat. So, starting Friday, you can drop off new or gently used coats to help.
WKYT 27
Drone video of Estill County wildfire
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
WKYT 27
Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estill County wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill county wildfires are affecting people and pets. We are told an Estill County resident called Paws 4 the Cause, in Lexington, saying the flames are encroaching on the county animal shelter and the animals need to get out, on Tuesday. A last-minute scramble...
fox56news.com
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
