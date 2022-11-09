ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters Reelect Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee

 3 days ago
Tulsa County voters in District 1 reelected their county commissioner on Tuesday.

Incumbent republican Stan Sallee ran for re-election for County Commissioner and beat out his Democrat opponent Sean Johnson, getting 60% of the vote.

County Commissioners serve as the foremost policy makers and business managers for the county.

Their goal is to review and approve procedures to make sure the county is run as fiscally responsible as possible.

