FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CHICAGO READER
Rest in power to Meta Mo of Rubberoom
In the early 90s, Chicago hip-hop first began making waves around the country. Several local acts put out albums on national labels in 1992: Smash Records released Ten Tray’s Realm of Darkness, Loud Records dropped Tung Twista’s Runnin’ Off at da Mouth, and Relativity issued Common Sense’s Can I Borrow a Dollar? That same year, rapper and promoter Duro Wicks began hosting an all-ages Sunday hip-hop night at Lakeview club Lower Links, which became a nucleus for the city’s growing grassroots scene.
CHICAGO READER
Sweet Cobra go post-everything with a brilliant new musical reinvention
Born of the Fireside Bowl hardcore scene, local trio Sweet Cobra have become synonymous with heavy music in Chicago over the past two decades—but they’ve also evolved every step of the way. They started off as a fairly typical early-aughts doomy hardcore act, and though they’ve shifted away from hardcore with proggy, sludgy, and melodic forays, they’ve consistently delivered tunes with their signature pummeling attack. On their brand-new fifth album, Threes, bassist and vocalist Tim Remis, guitarist Robert “Grumpy” Lanham, and drummer Jason Gagovski (who’s releasing the record on his Hawthorne Street label) have landed somewhere in the middle of their earlier work and at the same time far beyond anything they’ve created before. They’ve all but done away with straightforward melodic hardcore, and now they’re interpreting their usual heaviness through layers of lush tones and waves of warm guitar rather than a cacophonous wall of distortion. And when they add elements of dreamy shoegaze, sky-high space rock, earthy Americana, and blissed-out alternative rock, you could describe Threes as “post-everything.” My favorite thing about the record is also what surprised me the most—it’s incredibly catchy. Sweet Cobra will never be a pop band, but here they get pretty damn close. Twenty years into their career, they’re still reinventing themselves, and on Threes the payoff is the best yet.
CHICAGO READER
Sparking joy
“I guess I’m an eclectic dresser,” says Mary Griffin, 72, who currently works part-time at Essential Elements-Chicago boutique in Avalon Park. “Everything about me is eclectic. My home is eclectic. There’s not a pair of anything in my house—nothing matches. My friends enjoy coming over to my house because they say it’s like going to a small museum. Everywhere they look, they see something different,” adds Griffin. She says she takes inspiration from magazines, art, nature, and life itself. “I love nature. Being outside and looking at the trees, the grass, and life in general. You see, life is supposed to be eclectic. We’re supposed to see beauty in everything. Even in something ugly or trashy.”
CHICAGO READER
Nominate your favorites for the Best of Chicago
Up until the nominating period ends at noon on Friday, December 9th, you can return to your ballot here at chicagoreader.com/best to nominate in additional categories or change your nominations. Voting on the most nominated finalists will begin on January 18, 2023. Best of Chicago is presented by. CAMPAIGNING?. Download...
CHICAGO READER
Michael Cameron, co-owner of Uncommon Ground
Michael and Helen Cameron launched Uncommon Ground in 1991 as a tiny coffeehouse at Grace and Clark near Wrigley Field, eventually expanding it into a full-service restaurant and music venue. In 2007 they added a second location on Devon, which they recently closed to spend more time with family. In 2014 the original Uncommon Ground added Illinois’s first certified organic brewery, Greenstar.
CHICAGO READER
Empty Bowls, Califone, Reno Cruz, and more
Today through Saturday, the Pilsen-based ceramic studio Gnarware Workshop hosts the Empty Bowls Fundraiser and Soup Service. Visit their webstore to purchase an empty ceramic bowl made by a local artist. Proceeds go directly to local food pantries and Love Fridges to provide food in time for Thanksgiving. Prices start at $7, and all bowls are food-safe. Pick up your new dinnerware between noon and 3 PM on 11/12 at UIC’s Gallery 400 (400 S. Peoria). While you’re there, you can take your new bowl(s) for a test drive with free soup provided by chefs from Kimski, DönerMen, and the Abundance Setting, coordinated by Community Kitchen, a food service for in-need people organized by Public Media Institute. Alternative pick-up arrangements can be made for those who can’t make it Saturday. Sadly, there are no alternative arrangements for free soup. (MC)
